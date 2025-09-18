Uganda: Kyebando Kibaale Residents Raise Alarm Over Child Labour

Residents of Byoohya and Kirasa villages in Kyebando Sub-county, Kibaale District, have raised concern over what they describe as rampant child labour and abuse linked to a disputed tobacco farm.

They are calling on higher authorities to urgently intervene.

According to locals, children aged between 10 and 16 have been seen harvesting and ferrying raw tobacco leaves without protective gear.

The farm at the centre of controversy sits on 12 acres of disputed land in Byoohya and Kirasa villages, claimed both by Rev. Canon Wilson Barugahara and the Kibaale District Land Board.

David Ayebale, a resident, accused Kibaale LC5 Chairperson Godfrey Muwonge Kasanga and his son, Fredrick Mugisa, of being behind the alleged use of child labour.

"We have seen school-going children carrying heavy heaps of tobacco to trucks. In July, we petitioned the Kibaale labour office, police, and probation office, but little attention was given," Ayebale said.

Rev. Canon Barugahara, who claims ownership of the land, said children were being exploited in the conflict.

"I chased those using my ancestral land illegally to grow and transport tobacco using children. It is both child abuse and child labour. I have already filed a case in the High Court in Masindi," he said.

Local leaders confirmed the allegations. Saulo Aliganyira, the Byoohya Village Chairperson, admitted that young children had been working on the farm.

"It is true children were involved in harvesting and ferrying tobacco, but they disappeared after the Barugahara family intervened. The land dispute is now before court," Aliganyira said.

Other residents expressed concern over the health risks to the minors.

"Children were carrying raw tobacco without any protective gear. It is dangerous to their health," said Gideon Byakwaso of Kirasa Village. Margaret Katusiime added that although children had been moved from Byoohya, "we hear they were transferred to Kirasa-Mukibati Village. Authorities should investigate."

Not everyone agreed. George Katuramu of Kyebando said the reports of child labour were being used to escalate land wrangles.

"I don't see any child being abused here. The Barugahara family is using this as a cover-up to fight the land board," he said.

Florence Musemeza, the probation and welfare officer for Hoima District, confirmed filing a complaint to Kibaale officials with photographic evidence of children at work.

"I reported the matter to the Kibaale labour and probation office, but I have not received feedback," she said.

Kibaale District Labour Officer Nyanzi Kizito acknowledged receiving the complaint, confirming that children had been involved in tobacco harvesting. However, he downplayed the extent, saying most had since returned to school.

"They were holidaymakers looking for pocket money. I cautioned the employer and residents against using underage children for such work," Kizito said.

Kibaale LC5 Chairperson Kasanga distanced himself from the allegations, saying the contested land was sold by the district land board as public land. "My son bought land that had been demarcated by the National Forestry Authority. I was unaware of any child labour on the farm," he said.

The Deputy RDC, Godfrey Kamagara, confirmed child labour had occurred but insisted it was during school holidays.

"We discovered underage children were used but later disappeared after the harvest. I strongly condemn child labour and caution perpetrators to desist or face the law," he said.

Margarete Bweza, the officer-in-charge of the Family and Child Protection Unit at Kibaale Police, pledged to follow up the matter but denied receiving any complaint.

The case highlights how land disputes in Kibaale are fuelling child labour and exploitation concerns, leaving communities divided and children at risk.