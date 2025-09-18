Uganda: Bunyoro, Tooro Local Governments Call for Increase in Road Funds

Local leaders from Bunyoro and Tooro regions have urged government to revise its road rehabilitation funding formula to reflect district size, terrain, and road network coverage, rather than distributing equal amounts across the country.

The demand was made during a two-day regional budget conference in Hoima City, organized by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The meeting brought together political and technical officers from Masindi, Buliisa, Masindi Municipality, Kagadi, Kakumiro, Kibaale, Kabarole and Fort Portal City.

Kibaale District Chairperson Godfrey Muwonge questioned why all districts are allocated the same Shs1 billion annually for road rehabilitation, regardless of need.

"Government should fund equitably, not equally. Some districts have a much bigger road network and require more resources," he said.

Kagadi District Chairperson Yosia Ndibwami echoed the concerns, noting that his district--with 26 sub-counties and nine town councils--cannot maintain its entire network with the flat allocation.

"The one billion shillings given to Kagadi cannot even rotate across the district in one financial year. It does not consider our size, topography or demographics," he said.

Civil society also weighed in. Eric Odongo of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) said the "one-size-fits-all" approach disadvantages large districts.

"Some districts have extensive road networks, others much smaller, yet government allocates the same figure. This is unfair and needs urgent review," Odongo stressed.

Beyond road maintenance, delegates raised concerns over inadequate school infrastructure and lack of facilitation for service delivery workers, challenges they said are crippling local governments.

Richard Rwabuhinga, President of the Uganda Local Governments Association and Kabarole District Chairperson, highlighted widespread funding shortfalls across local governments nationwide.

Responding to the concerns, John Muheirwoha, Commissioner for Budget Policy and Evaluation at the Finance Ministry, said the conference provided a platform for consultation on key service delivery issues.

Representing Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Muheirwoha assured participants that their input would shape the 2026/2027 budget strategy.

"We have taken note of the concerns. This process allows us to capture critical issues from local governments for proper planning," he said.

However, he cautioned districts to align their budget proposals with the national framework to ensure efficiency in resource allocation.