Uganda: Communities Condemn High Court Over Delays in Hearing Cases

Communities in Hoima have expressed frustration with persistent delays in the judicial system, accusing the High Court of denying them timely access to justice.

During an open day session at Hoima High Court premises on Tuesday evening, residents voiced dissatisfaction over cases that have dragged on for more than five years without being heard.

Many linked the delays to alleged corruption between judicial officials and accused parties.

David Muswa, chairperson of Kijungu Cell, said the justice system has failed to deliver satisfactory outcomes.

"Several cases once registered are not given effective time for judgment. This has caused a lot of injustices. Communities feel unheard by the government," Muswa lamented.

He further accused some judges of skipping scheduled hearings, forcing postponements.

"When judges fail to appear, it becomes unfair justice to the communities," he added.

Responding to the concerns, Hoima Resident Judge Vincent Opyene acknowledged the challenges but attributed delays to case complexity and failure by prosecutors to provide witnesses.

He revealed that the court currently has more than 1,500 pending cases, with the bulk being land disputes.

"Despite the backlog, all cases scheduled for this year will be heard before December," Opyene assured.

He also pointed to understaffing and a surge in cases as major setbacks, saying the limited number of judicial officers cannot cope with the workload.

Acting Principal Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga, who presided over the open day as chief guest, admitted that Uganda's judiciary faces staffing shortages, worsened by rapid urbanisation and a growing population that fuels crime and litigation.

"Too much backlog at High Courts and Magistrates' Courts is a national challenge. However, government remains committed to recruiting more judicial officers to strengthen service delivery," Kajuga said.

She urged judicial officers to handle cases expeditiously despite the backlog, stressing that justice delayed amounts to justice denied.

The open day, aimed at receiving community feedback on judicial services, exposed the growing mistrust between residents and the justice system, with calls for urgent reforms to restore confidence in courts.