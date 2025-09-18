Uganda: Police Crack Down On Cattle Theft in South Kyoga Region, 10 Suspects Arrested

Security agencies in the South Kyoga Region have intensified operations against cattle theft, resulting in the arrest of 10 suspects and the recovery of 32 stolen cows.

David Katula, the Regional Police Commander, confirmed the arrests, noting that cattle theft had become a persistent problem in the area.

"So far, we have arrested 10 people and recovered about 32 cows. We are intensifying the operation because cattle theft had turned into a culture, but with the establishment of this new region, we are determined to end it. The suspects will be produced in court tomorrow," SSP Katula stated.

The crackdown comes after rising reports of theft across several sub-counties in Kumi and surrounding districts, causing fear and significant economic loss among livestock farmers.

Acting Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Kumi, James Chomya, commended the Inspector General of Police for establishing the South Kyoga Region Police, which has improved coordination in combating crime.

"Since the creation of this region, we have made fundamental achievements in fighting cattle theft. Our committees have been engaging communities, urging them to report suspects. These thieves are not strangers from Kampala--they are relatives, neighbors, and people within the same villages," Chomya emphasized.

The RDC added that community vigilance played a key role in the recent arrests, including the capture of a suspected ringleader believed to be orchestrating thefts across Kumi, Bukedea, and neighboring districts.

He assured residents that more suspects still at large are being tracked down.

Recovered cattle are expected to be paraded publicly tomorrow before being returned to their rightful owners.

Chomya also called on youths to abandon criminal activities and instead participate in government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM), which provides capital for productive enterprises.

"Youths have an opportunity through PDM to access resources and create wealth instead of engaging in theft. Government is committed to protecting both the people and their property, in line with the President's 2021-2026 manifesto," he added.

The joint security operation sends a strong message to cattle rustlers in the Teso sub-region that authorities are determined to dismantle criminal networks and restore community confidence.