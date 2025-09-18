Uganda: 19 NRM Candidates in Kamwenge Nominated Unopposed for District Council Seats

A total of 19 National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearers for district councilor positions in Kamwenge District have been nominated unopposed, the District Returning Officer, George William Magezi, confirmed.

The nomination exercise, held from September 3rd to 5th, saw no contenders challenge the NRM candidates across multiple positions. Magezi said arrangements are now underway to officially declare them winners.

"We concluded the nomination exercise, and 19 NRM candidates faced no challengers. Very soon, my office will issue letters declaring them unopposed," Magezi told reporters.

Eight of the unopposed candidates are directly elected district councilors. They include:

Henry Byarugaba (Lyakahungu Town Council)

Fred Kakuhikire (Kabuye Sub County)

Julius Byaruhanga (Busiriba Sub County)

Siriva Tugume (Rukunyu Town Council)

Joseph Bilex Birungi (Kamwenge Town Council)

Luciano Akampurira (Bihanga Sub County)

George Karaki (Biguli Sub County)

Godwin Tumuhimbise (Bwizi Sub County)

Seven female district councilors also secured their seats unopposed:

Evidence Peregia Tumushabe (Kabambiro)

Lucky Tumuhimbise (Kahunge Town Council)

Perusi Tumukunde (Rukunyu and Kahunge Sub Counties)

Livion Tumuhaise (Busiriba and Bigodi Town Council)

Rose Kyotungire (Bihanga and Lyakahungu Town Councils)

Hope Katushabe (Bwizi)

Harriet Mujuni Kebirungi (Nkoma Sub County)

Additionally, Special Interest Group (SIG) representatives were confirmed unchallenged:

Philip Tumwebaze (Elderly)

Annah Tweheyo (Elderly)

David Ngazwire (Persons with Disabilities)

Peace Kesiime (Persons with Disabilities)

Magezi described the unopposed nominations as a reflection of confidence in both the candidates and the NRM party.

"It shows that in some areas, people believe the chosen leaders represent their interests well. However, democracy allows all Ugandans to participate, so those who did not take part this time still have future opportunities," he noted.

The declarations will allow these councillors to assume office without undergoing campaigns or voting, streamlining the process ahead of the upcoming council term.