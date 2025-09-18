Uganda: Museveni Endorses Teso Cattle Compensation Report, Backs Five-Cow Restocking Scheme

President Museveni has welcomed the recommendations of a consultation report on cattle compensation in Teso, describing the findings as realistic, inclusive, and transformative during a meeting at State House Entebbe on Wednesday.

The delegation presenting the report was led by Vice President Jessica Alupo and included Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Members of Parliament, and cultural, religious, and local leaders.

The team conducted extensive consultations across Teso in response to concerns over corruption and inefficiencies in the ongoing compensation program.

"I am very happy with the substance of the report because it is realistic, inclusive, and transformative. The previous approach was wasting resources and excluding many people," Museveni said.

The consultations endorsed the President's proposed uniform restocking scheme of five cows per household in Teso. According to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, the sub-region comprises 12 districts with roughly 489,000 households.

Usuk County MP Okiror Bosco, presenting the report, said communities had also suggested a cash-equivalent option, managed at the sub-county level, allowing households to buy cattle directly.

He noted that a good female cow currently costs between Shs1.5 million and Shs2 million.

Addressing potential challenges in polygamous households, Museveni emphasized fairness:

"Each male-headed unit, whether polygamous or not, should first get their share. Once the cows multiply, families can share and benefit. What matters is affordability--five cows per family in installments, and later we can consider extended families," he said.

The President also clarified that Butebo and Pallisa districts, which requested inclusion, will be considered separately.

Residents' concerns over Balaalo herders in Teso were also raised. Museveni reaffirmed his previous directive:

"They should go. I solved this problem long ago. They have no good reason to stay in those areas illegally. If they move legally, with the necessary procedures, they can coexist peacefully with the community," he said.

Cultural leaders, including His Highness Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot of the Iteso and Papa Kumam Raphael Otaya, expressed gratitude to Museveni for involving traditional institutions in shaping national development initiatives.

They pledged continued collaboration with the government to promote socio-economic transformation.

The cattle compensation initiative, launched in March 2022 with a Shs200 billion budget, compensates victims in Acholi, Lango, and Teso who lost livestock and property during insurgencies and cattle raids.

In August, Museveni met Teso sub-region leaders at Soroti University, urging them to form a committee of elders and youth to help unify the community.

The consultations were prompted by dissatisfaction with the earlier system, which had been marred by issues of identity politics and cattle rustling dating back to 1962.

Museveni stated that the report will be tabled before Cabinet for further discussion to finalize execution modalities.