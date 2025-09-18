South Africa: Johannesburg West to Get Water Update - South African News Briefs - September 18, 2025

Joburg City Officials to Provide Water Restoration Update

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero and the city's water utility are set to return to the west of Johannesburg to provide an update on water restoration efforts to frustrated communities, reports EWN. This will mark the second visit to the area since residents staged protests last week over rampant interruptions and pelted rocks at police, burnt tyres, and blocked roads. Several other areas of Johannesburg Water will be cut off to raise the water levels in Westbury and the surrounding communities. The utility has blamed the crisis on ageing infrastructure, leaks, and illegal connections. The city has pledged R800 million for long-term pipe repairs and replacements. However, with reservoir levels still critically low and residents are threatening fresh protests if the crisis persists. Residents have threatened protest action should the water woes persist.

Study Shows Major Learning Gains in Limpopo

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Funda Wande, in partnership with the Limpopo Department of Education, has reported major gains in literacy and numeracy among Foundation Phase learners across 30 schools in the province, reports SABC News. The study, released in Polokwane, showed significant progress in reading skills such as letter sounds, word recognition, and comprehension. Maths skills also advanced, with Grade 1–2 learners increasing number recognition from 13.29 to 17.54 items per minute, and Grade R–1 learners rising from 5.38 to 7.68. At least 120 teachers and principals were honoured for driving classroom transformation. Funda Wande said the three-year study could guide a national model to strengthen early grade learning.

Local Traders Prioritised for New Bo-Kaap Market

A new market will officially open in Bo-Kaap on 30 September at the corner of Pentz Street and Yusuf Drive, reports EWN. Traders and residents of Bo-Kaap will be prioritised when spots are allocated for the market. The initiative aims to stimulate the area's economy, while visitors will be able to experience the rich cultural heritage of Bo-Kaap. The city's director of economic development and investment, Lance Greyling, said they would make sure Bo-Kaap traders were properly represented. Community leaders, including Bo-Kaap Rate Payers Association vice chairperson Ebrahim Christian, have welcomed the project, saying it has the potential to become a community hub and bring entertainment, particularly during the festive season.

More South African news