Zimbabwe: Opposition MPs Demand Electoral Reforms Ahead of 2028 Elections

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators on Wednesday demanded the implementation of electoral reforms, including recommendations made in the 2023 SADC Observer Election Report, before Zimbabwe holds its next general elections.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold general elections in 2028 when President Emmerson Mnangagwa's current constitutional mandate ends. However, Zanu PF has already resolved at its last Conference to push for extending his stay in office until 2030.

During a parliamentary Question and Answer session, CCC Harare Central MP Lovemore Jimu pressed government to outline policy measures for implementing electoral reforms ahead of the next polls.

Responding, Acting Leader of Government Business in Parliament Felix Mhona said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was solely responsible for administering election matters.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I am very happy that we have one of our institutions, ZEC, which superintends over elections. Our Constitution outlines what must be done prior to an election. If there are any specific concerns, the Honourable Member is free to put them on the Order Paper for the relevant Minister to address," said Mhona.

CCC's Ellen Shiriyedenga reminded the House that ZEC had submitted a 2023 election report with specific recommendations.

"We are in the preparatory stage of the election cycle. This is the time to implement ZEC's recommendations from the 2023 elections. What is ZEC currently doing to ensure this happens before 2028?" she asked.

Mhona responded by urging her to specify which recommendations had not been addressed, adding that the SADC report had not discredited Zimbabwe's elections.

"They were deemed to be credible, fair and transparent. It is just like if you are in a vote scenario where you have the minority and the majority. You might raise your concerns under the minority but the obvious majority rules," Mhona said.

Warren Park MP, Shakespeare Hamauswa, also asked about stakeholder dialogue in preventing disputed elections. Mhona stated that President Mnangagwa's Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) platform was still available if the opposition wants to join.

"When we say we have a listening President, he has invited all political players to engage with him. He has an open-door policy and is amenable to addressing concerns raised," he said.

CCC Mbizo legislator Corban Madzivanyika insisted that the SADC report highlighted serious shortcomings, including issues around voter registration, high nomination fees, state media bias, and election materials.

Minister Mhona maintained that the ruling party's electoral victory reflected the will of the people, urging the opposition to look ahead.

"The fact that Zanu PF is in Parliament with a majority shows that elections were held. Let us now focus on the future and address anomalies as we prepare for the next election," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, MP Ransome Makamure reminded the House that Zimbabwe had recently chaired SADC and could not ignore its own body's report.

"We must embrace the SADC report, not dismiss it, since we are part of the regional bloc," she said.