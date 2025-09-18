South Africa: Public Works Committee Bemoans Delay in Forensic Report On George Building Collapse

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure today expressed disappointment with the report it received from the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) and its partner entity, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), regarding the collapse of the building in George.

The committee met with the CBE, CIDB and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) for a briefing on the outcomes of the forensic report into the George building collapse. The building located at 75 Victoria Street in George collapsed in 2024 before it was completed.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Carol Phiri, said, "It is unfortunate that the forensic report is not with us as the Department of Public Works feels that it contains sensitive information and the committee will have to view the report in camera first."

The CBE informed the committee that the current regulations in the built environment are fragmented, and entities often work in silos, making information sharing and cooperation between different bodies in the built environment challenging. The committee commended the CBE for being honest about its shortcomings in providing professional guidance on the built environment on construction sites.

"There is nothing to tell the people of South Africa, but what we are getting is that they are afraid to go after the contractor based on legalities," Ms Carol Phiri said. "It is a shame that, as the committee, we are unable to get the answers we need to properly understand who was negligent in the collapse of the building that resulted in deaths and injuries to workers."

The committee was again disappointed with the absence of the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson. The Minister tendered a letter of apology stating his unavailability due to constituency engagements. The committee resolved that it would escalate the matter to the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly regarding the Minister's continued absence from committee meetings.

The committee recommended that a multi-stakeholder meeting be held with relevant departments, including Human Settlements, Home Affairs, Employment and Labour, the South African Police Service, and other relevant stakeholders, to determine the root cause of the building's collapse.