East Africa: Lung Cancer in East Africa

Kampala — A five-year study by the Makerere Lung Institute, in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University (USA) and the National Institute for Medical Research (Tanzania), has shed new light on the nature of lung cancer in East Africa. The Lung Cancer in East Africa (LCH) Study, which ran from 2021 to 2025, examined the epidemiology, radiology, and molecular determinants of the disease, particularly its connection to HIV-1 infection.

The research team screened 705 people presenting with lung cancer symptoms. Of these, 311 cases were confirmed. The most striking was the discovery that lung cancer is not confined to men or smokers, as previously assumed.

"We found a high prevalence of lung cancer among women and non-smokers, which challenges many of the stereotypes we hold about this disease," the study revealed.

The findings point to an urgent need to reconsider what puts people at risk. Age and occupation were significant predictors: people above 60, especially farmers and peasants, were more vulnerable. Even more concerning was the strong connection between indoor air pollution and lung cancer.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Wood fuel or shrubs

Households that rely on wood or shrubs for cooking, often in poorly ventilated kitchens without windows, face dramatically increased risks.

Dr. Joseph Baruch Baluku, a research fellow at Makerere University Lung Institute and the head of pulmonary medicine at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital, with his team, identified a strong association between past tuberculosis (TB) infections and lung cancer.

The study found that 55% of lung cancer patients had a history of TB, compared to just 16% of people without cancer.

"TB survivors' DNA shows signs of accelerated ageing. A 40-year-old survivor may carry the biological age of someone who is 64," explained Dr. Baluku.

"This DNA damage not only increases the risk of lung cancer, but also cancers of the liver, prostate, and breast. It is important that TB survivors are given follow-up care and screened for future health risks."

This revelation highlights the intertwined nature of infectious diseases and cancer in Africa, two health burdens often treated as separate battles.

While the challenges are daunting, the study also highlighted new opportunities. Researchers identified gene mutations such as EGFR and ROS1 in patients. These can be treated with targeted therapies and treatments that extend life expectancy and improve quality of life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Health Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are also promising. AI models developed during the study can analyze medical scans, assisting in earlier detection, when treatment is most effective.

Barriers remain

Despite scientific progress, structural and financial barriers remain. Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, Executive Director of Mulago Hospital, highlighted the economic burden of treatment:

"The government alone cannot meet the cost. Patients need to make a small contribution to sustain high-end procedures."

She also emphasised the importance of strengthening the referral system and improving data collection at health facilities, both of which are crucial for future research and better patient care.

The researchers urge communities to become advocates for early diagnosis, timely treatment, and long-term care. With better awareness and coordinated policy action, lung cancer in East Africa can shift from a silent killer to a manageable disease.