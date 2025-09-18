Uganda: Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Fli to Launch Compendium of Public Interest Litigation Cases

Kampala — Uganda is set to witness a historic milestone in its legal and governance landscape with the upcoming launch of the country's first-ever Compendium of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Cases, a joint initiative by Fidelis Leadership Institute (FLI) and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

The landmark publication will be officially unveiled on October 7, 2025, at the Sheraton Hotel.

The announcement was made Sept.17 during a press briefing held at KAS offices in Kololo - a leafy area of Kampala, where both organizations emphasized the compendium's role in strengthening access to justice, promoting constitutionalism, enhancing governance, and safeguarding human rights in Uganda.

The compendium brings together 24 landmark PIL decisions from 1996 to date, drawn from both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court. It features detailed case summaries, thematic analyses, and expert commentaries, providing an essential resource for judges, lawyers, civil society actors, policymakers, scholars, and the general public.

The publication, officials said, aims to make complex jurisprudence more accessible, fostering informed legal practice and public debate around democracy and accountability.

Anna Reismann, the country director of KAS Uganda and South Sudan, lauded the initiative as a significant step in the fight for good governance and the rule of law.

This publication will serve as a cornerstone reference for advocacy, education, and accountability," she said, urging legal professionals and civic actors to leverage the compendium to drive meaningful change.

Echoing this sentiment, FLI Executive Director Pheona Nabasa Wall said, "Public Interest Litigation has been instrumental in advancing constitutional freedoms, protecting vulnerable populations, and promoting civic accountability. This compendium will ensure that this body of jurisprudence is accessible, user-friendly, and impactful in informing both legal practice and public debate."

The launch event is expected to attract key figures in Uganda's justice sector, including the Chief Justice of Uganda, who will serve as Guest of Honor. The program will also feature a keynote address by a yet-to-be-announced speaker and two high-level panel discussions.

The first, titled "Shaping Justice through the Courts: Landmark PIL Cases and Their Legacy in Uganda," will explore how public interest litigation has shaped jurisprudence and justice delivery over the years. The second panel, "From Courtroom to Community: Using the PIL Compendium to Drive Accountability, Reform, and Civic Education," will focus on practical strategies for translating PIL victories into tangible reforms and public engagement.

Participants will engage in knowledge exchange and strategizing aimed at strengthening civic accountability and ensuring that landmark court decisions lead to real-world policy changes.

Organizers say the event will provide an opportunity for both state and non-state actors to reflect on the achievements and missed opportunities of PIL and chart a collective path forward.

FLI and KAS have called on the media, the legal fraternity, civil society, and development partners to actively disseminate the findings and insights from the compendium to enrich national dialogue and inform reforms. Copies of the compendium will be free of charge and will be accessed via online platforms.

On the possibility of future compendiums, Reismann said, "Let's first see how this one performs."