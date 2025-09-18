Liberia: Care Inc. Ends Weeklong Free Healthcare Drive in Montserrado, Treating 5,000

Published: September 18, 2025

MONROVIA -- More than 5,000 residents of Montserrado County received free medical treatment during a weeklong outreach by the Community Action for Reintegration and Empowerment (CARE) Incorporated, the group announced Wednesday.

The initiative reached communities in Paynesville, Brewerville, St. Paul Bridge and Virginia before wrapping up at Motor Corner Market in District 17.

Addressing Health Gaps

CARE founder Konrad Barjuah said the effort was designed to ease the burden of healthcare costs for underprivileged citizens.

"Our objective is to provide vital assistance to those who are most vulnerable in our society," Barjuah told reporters. "Liberia faces deeply entrenched health challenges, and overcoming them will require a collective effort."

CARE Research Director Paul Hizsetine pointed to malaria, typhoid fever and high blood pressure as among the most pressing health issues confronting Liberians. He urged greater investment in rural health services, where communities remain underserved.

Focus on Dental Health

Kathy Ross, coordinator of Hirsche Smiles Foundation, a partner in the program, stressed the importance of preventive care through education on dental hygiene.

"Education is the foundation for maintaining healthy teeth," Ross said, noting that poor infrastructure -- including unreliable electricity and inadequate health facilities -- hinders dental care in rural Liberia.

Community Response

Beneficiaries praised CARE and its partners for what they described as timely intervention, calling on the organization to collaborate with local clinics to sustain the program.

CARE Incorporated, a humanitarian foundation, also runs initiatives to fight drug addiction alongside its healthcare services.