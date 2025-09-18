Liberia: Koijee Accuses Boakai Administration of 'Economic Terrorism' Through Lprc

18 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

Jefferson T. Koijee, secretary general of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has accused President Joseph N. Boakai's administration of engaging in "economic terrorism" through the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), alleging that government actions are designed to target Rep. Musa Hassan Bility and other private operators.

In a statement posted Wednesday on his social media account, Koijee likened the Boakai administration's tactics to what he called political intimidation abroad, referencing former U.S. President Joe Biden and conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Petroleum Pricing Dispute

The accusations follow a September 3 directive from President Boakai revising the petroleum pricing structure. LPRC subsequently reduced terminal storage fees from 35 cents to 0.2 cents per gallon. The administration said the measure aims to make fuel more affordable and generate revenue for infrastructure projects, including the Road Fund.

Rep. Bility criticized the move, arguing it redirects revenue from Liberian-owned terminal operators to the state refinery and violates the Public Financial Management Act of 2009 (amended in 2019), which governs state-owned enterprise operations.

Allegations Against LPRC

Koijee, speaking from abroad, accused LPRC Managing Director Amos Tweh of breaching both constitutional and procurement laws. He cited Article 34(d) of the Constitution, which requires legislative approval for public borrowing, and alleged that Tweh unlawfully secured a $9 million loan from Ecobank.

He also claimed LPRC was acting as both regulator and importer of petroleum products, calling it a "blatant conflict of interest that erodes transparency and undermines fairness."

Koijee further condemned the revised pricing system as "predatory," alleging that it favors LPRC's own imports while disadvantaging private competitors. He claimed this amounted to an attempt to eliminate competition and consolidate state control.

Broader Criticism

Earlier this month, Koijee accused LPRC management of conducting secret petroleum importation deals outside international tender processes. On Wednesday, he argued that the administration's actions undermine Boakai's ARREST Agenda, which calls for a private sector-led economy.

"How can the private sector thrive when the government acts as both referee and player?" he asked.

Koijee appealed to international bodies, including the European Union, African Union, ECOWAS, and the U.S. Embassy, to investigate what he called "organized economic gangsterism."

"This is not just about politics; this is about the soul of our nation," he said.

