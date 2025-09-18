South Africa: Court Papers Say Mabuza Died a Single Man

Court papers say David Mabuza's death certificate lists him as never married, raising questions about who should get his R44.7-million pension.

Emunah Silinda says she was Mabuza's customary wife, but Nonhlanhla Mnisi has a marriage certificate issued after his death in July.

New court papers show that former deputy president David Mabuza was never officially married.

His death certificate lists him as never married, and this detail is now at the heart of a huge family fight over his R44.7-million pension.

His daughter, Tamara Silinda, has gone to the Mpumalanga High Court to stop Alexander Forbes from paying out the money. She says it cannot go to one person while other dependents risk being left with nothing.

Tamara also wants the court to help cover her university costs. She is asking for R127,990 for her fees, R40,000 a month for herself, and another R40,000 a month for her unemployed mother while the estate is sorted out.

Her mother, Emunah Silinda, says she was married to Mabuza under customary law. She says lobola was paid in 1999 but the letter proving it is missing. She told the court that separation does not end a marriage and that hers was never dissolved.

The fight is with Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, who was recognised as Mabuza's wife at his state funeral in July. Mnisi also holds a marriage certificate granted after his death.

The court will hear the case on 23 September. Until then, the millions remain locked up while the family battles over who Mabuza's true wife was.