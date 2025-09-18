South Africa: DA Surges Past Mk in Durban Wards, Strong ANC Showing in Limpopo Bodes Well for National Polls

18 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Wayne Sussman

The DA chalked up an impressive win in a seat in the south of Durban, eThekwini, in a ward that was far more competitive in 2024. The ANC registered a second successive strong showing in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo, coasting to victory in a ward in the Ephraim Mogale Municipality.

The DA chalked up an impressive win in a seat in the south of Durban, eThekwini, in a ward that was far more competitive in 2024. The ANC registered a second successive strong showing in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo, coasting to victory in a ward in the Ephraim Mogale Municipality.

KwaZulu-Natal

Ward 56 (Montclair Yellow Wood Park) eThekwini: DA 63% (56%) MK 22% ANC 10% (24%) RISE 3% EFF 1% (6%) ARA <1% (<1%) PRM <1%

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A Flourish chart

The setting: Ward 56 is in the south of Durban, above The Bluff and right by the Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve. It includes Montclair, Yellow Wood Park, Woodlands and Woodhaven, which all sit next to each other. There is also the uMhlatuzana part of Chatsworth and the area of Rossburgh which is above Clairwood, straddling the M4 Highway.

Soccer players George Dearnaley, Dillon Sheppard and Sean Dundee all hail from the Ramblers Football Club in Montclair.

The 2021 local government elections: The DA swept all eight voting districts in the ward, beating the ANC by 2,369 votes. St Raphael's Special School in Montclair was the district with the most competition as the DA carried this part of the ward...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.