South Africa: DA Surges Past Mk in Durban Wards, Strong ANC Showing in Limpopo Bodes Well for National Polls

The DA chalked up an impressive win in a seat in the south of Durban, eThekwini, in a ward that was far more competitive in 2024. The ANC registered a second successive strong showing in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo, coasting to victory in a ward in the Ephraim Mogale Municipality.

The DA chalked up an impressive win in a seat in the south of Durban, eThekwini, in a ward that was far more competitive in 2024. The ANC registered a second successive strong showing in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo, coasting to victory in a ward in the Ephraim Mogale Municipality.

KwaZulu-Natal

Ward 56 (Montclair Yellow Wood Park) eThekwini: DA 63% (56%) MK 22% ANC 10% (24%) RISE 3% EFF 1% (6%) ARA <1% (<1%) PRM <1%

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A Flourish chart

The setting: Ward 56 is in the south of Durban, above The Bluff and right by the Kenneth Stainbank Nature Reserve. It includes Montclair, Yellow Wood Park, Woodlands and Woodhaven, which all sit next to each other. There is also the uMhlatuzana part of Chatsworth and the area of Rossburgh which is above Clairwood, straddling the M4 Highway.

Soccer players George Dearnaley, Dillon Sheppard and Sean Dundee all hail from the Ramblers Football Club in Montclair.

The 2021 local government elections: The DA swept all eight voting districts in the ward, beating the ANC by 2,369 votes. St Raphael's Special School in Montclair was the district with the most competition as the DA carried this part of the ward...