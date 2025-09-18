Liberia: LBTS Welcomes New Cohort of Theological Leaders

The Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary (LBTS), under the leadership of Dr. Momolu A. Massaquoi, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, officially matriculated thirty-eight (38) new students into its undergraduate and graduate programs during a colorful ceremony at the Seminary's Roberts field Highway campus.

The diverse group of new seminarians will pursue programs in Theology, Religious Education, Christian Education, Pastoral Studies, Divinity, Theological Studies, and Missions. According to LBTS administration, the incoming class comprises: 17 students in the Bachelor of Arts (BA) program in Theology, with concentrations in Pastoral Studies, Systematic Theology, and Missions, 2 students in the BA program in Religious Education, concentrating in Secondary Education, Primary Education, and Early Childhood Education, 7 students in the Master of Arts (MA) program in Christian Education, 5 students in the MA program in Pastoral Studies, 5 students in the MA program in Divinity, 1 student in the MA program in Theological Studies, and 1 student in the MA program in Missions.

Delivering the keynote charge, Prof. Eric Lockhart, First Deputy Principal for Academic Affairs at the Uganda Baptist Seminary, encouraged the students to begin their academic journey with the right foundation.

Drawing inspiration from 2 Timothy, Prof. Lockhart underscored three "loves" he hopes they will develop during their time at LBTS: a love for one another, a love for books, and a love for the Bible.

"Ministry is often a lonely affair," Prof. Lockhart told the students. "There will be times when standing for truth feels like standing alone. I pray you form lasting friendships and bonds here that will sustain you in difficult seasons. And just as Paul said, 'bring my books,' I urge you to cultivate a love for learning--because the future of global Christianity is looking to Africa, and you are its present and future leaders."

Rev. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr., Senior Pastor of Providence Baptist Church and President of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention (LBMEC), echoed Prof. Lockhart's message, stressing the importance of reading and intellectual discipline.

"Too many of us know how many goals Messi scores but do not read," Rev. Reeves remarked. "Read about the business of the church, read about courageous leadership, read the uncomfortable truths--because faithful ministry requires men and women who understand the times."

In his official remarks, Dr. Momolu A. Massaquoi, President of LBTS, declared the students fully matriculated, assuring them of the Seminary's commitment to guide their formation.

"LBTS is a community of faith, a community of learning, and a community dedicated to the pursuit of truth and knowledge," Dr. Massaquoi said. "Together, we will seek the truth, discover your gifts and talents, and help you discern God's call for your life."

Other speakers included Rev. Trocon W. Langford, Senior Pastor of Effort Baptist Church and member of the LBTS Board of Trustees, who urged students to balance academics with meaningful social connections, and Rev. S. Rufus W. Reeves, Sr., President of the LBTS Graduate Fellowship, who praised Dr. Massaquoi's vision for establishing the Seminary's graduate school.

The ceremony marks the start of a significant spiritual and academic journey for the 38 students, who will undergo rigorous theological training designed to prepare them for effective leadership in the church and society.