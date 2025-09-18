Uganda: Kane Scores Twice to Ruin Chelsea's Champions League Return

England striker Harry Kane exploited error-prone Chelsea to score twice in Bayern Munich's 3-1 Champions League win.

Kane, 32, won and scored a penalty before sealing victory in the second half through a curled shot after a Malo Gusto mistake.

Earlier, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah scored an own goal, while a returning Cole Palmer placed a shot into the top corner to pull one back on his 100th appearance in all competitions for the west Londoners.

There were warnings in the second half as Michael Olise and Kane missed good chances when Chelsea - back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2022-23 season - were chasing an equaliser.

Ultimately, Gusto's misplaced pass led to Kane's curled shot in the 63rd minute that ended the match as a contest.

It was one of a number of defensive mistakes, including the visitors switching off at a drop-ball situation before Chalobah's own goal and midfielder Moises Caicedo bringing Kane down in the box.

Chelsea squandered a positive start, missing early chances through Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez, and Palmer also had a late goal ruled out for a narrow offside.

The Blues were ultimately out-thought by a more streetwise and experienced Bayern side, who have won their opening Champions League match for the 22nd season in a row.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 39, played his 151st match in the Champions League. By contrast, Chelsea's entire 24-man squad had made only 117 appearances at this level before kick-off.

Striker Nicolas Jackson, who joined Bayern on loan from Chelsea on deadline day, was introduced from the bench in the 91st minute without much chance to prove a point to his parent club.

The west Londoners next welcome Benfica in the Champions League, which could see Jose Mourinho return to Stamford Bridge, with the Portuguese expected to be appointed manager this week.

Kane is entering into Bayern folklore with his sensational attacking statistics.

The England captain has 10 goals in six matches in all competitions at the beginning of the new season.

It has taken him to a staggering 95 goals in 102 games since moving to the Bavarian club, with a further 29 assists also to his name.

Before kick-off, much of the debate in the German media was also around a change in his game.

Kane has increasingly dropped into deeper positions to play in faster runners from wide positions, adding another string to his bow. Of course, it's a role Kane has often performed with both his former club Tottenham and England.

When asked about Kane's performance, Kompany said: "Every time the question comes about Harry I don't have much to say about what people can see.

"It is more about his work off the ball. Watch him move, press and help the team. He has to run, get back onside to win the penalty. He spends energy to get chances and rewards.

"That's the side of it I keep highlighting. You can talk about quality and talent but there is a lot of hard work behind it."

Kane, along with ex-Crystal Palace winger Olise, have shown themselves capable of leading this club to glory in Europe.