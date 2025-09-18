Zimbabwe: 'Timely Completion of Projects a Must'

Timely completion of projects, good workmanship and observing the principle of value for money are virtues that must be entrenched in all Government ministries, departments and agencies in the execution of national projects and assignments to meet national goals, President Mnangagwa said on Monday.

Delivering a keynote address in Zvishavane, where he commissioned the Midlands Park Housing Project, a state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar housing scheme built by the Public Service Commission Pension Fund, he said: "The principle of value for money, quality workmanship and modern designs as well as timely completion, must now be an embedded characteristic of all public sector entities as we deliver quality infrastructure and service that meets the needs of our people."

He commended the PSC Pension Fund for making the housing project a reality and challenged the fund to have the programme replicated in other provinces.

"I congratulate the Public Service Commission, along with all our strategic partners, for the hard work, unity of purpose and prudent use of resources that have seen this project becoming a reality. Makorokoto, amhlophe.

"The commissioning of these state-of-the-art accommodation facilities stands as a symbol of what we can achieve working together as a united and peace-loving people towards the modernisation of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Midlands Park Housing was testimony of how national projects could be successful if executed with diligence and accountability.

Such projects illustrated how Government policies, anchored on efficiency and accountability, could be executed by national institutions with both urgency and precision.

"Having commenced works in March 2024 and reaching completion within the set timeframe, the Public Service Pension Fund and its partners have shown that purposeful execution of national assignments is critically important to accelerate development.

"This is the standard and work ethic we must uphold across all our public sector entities as we deliver quality infrastructure and services that meet the needs of our people."

President Mnangagwa described the project as a source of national pride, particularly as it helped to pay tribute to those who waged the struggle for independence.

In that regard, modern infrastructure evident in all parts of the country, including the Midlands Park Housing Project, served as a source of pride for the veterans of the liberation struggle who fought for the people to have a higher quality of life, he added.

"Our forefathers built the imposing Great Zimbabwe. We, the current generation, are building, modernising and industrialising our motherland, brick by brick, stone upon stone and step by step.

"Well done to all Zimbabweans for realising the current successes. Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa, nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo," he said.

President Mnangagwa outlined the positive impact of the project particularly how it has created employment.

The project had a direct and profound impact on the local economy, creating over 3 000 jobs, offered incomes, transformed livelihoods and ensured the development and transfer of skills, particularly among youth and women.

"This is commendable. It is also pleasing to note that the local community has benefited from the upgraded water and sanitation systems as well as road infrastructure.

"The success of this project demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships. I, thus, commend all stakeholders, including contractors and service providers as well as local authorities for their immense contribution to this achievement.

"It is commendable that more than 300 families and 750 students are benefiting from these transformational facilities, made possible by the inclusive policies of the Second Republic.

"The residential and student apartments are an investment in the dignity of our people through quality living spaces. By deliberately addressing the housing needs and responding to the demand for modern student accommodation, we are also nurturing and developing young people from across our country's 10 provinces to be versatile and have high self-esteem as they pursue their education and innovation," said the President.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo described President Mnangagwa's leadership as exemplary, saying the housing project was consistent with Government's policy that the responsibility to build the country lies with Zimbabwe and its people.

"Today's milestone is testimony for your visionary and exemplary leadership you continue to provide and that has been a source of pride," said Minister Moyo.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands Owen Ncube commended President Mnangagwa for his astute leadership.

"Today's event showcases tangible deliveries and operationalisation of your vision, desire and commitment towards implementation of the devolution and decentralisation agenda as it transforms the livelihoods of the local communities through provision of shelter underpinned by your result-oriented, people centric servant leadership."

Minister Ncube said the Midlands Park Housing Project would reduce the housing backlog in Zvishavane as had been done by the other projects such as Madokero in Harare, the Beitbridge housing scheme for Government departments working at the border, and Chinhoyi University students accommodation, among other Second Republic milestone achievements.

The event was attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers, Zanu PF Politburo members, legislators, representatives of local authorities and land developers, among others.