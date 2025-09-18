Zimbabwe: Inferno Consumes 30 Vehicles in Mutare

A ferocious fire spread early yesterday to Brooms Garage in the Riverside area of Mutare, reducing at least 30 vehicles, each valued at several thousands of US dollars, to charred shells.

The garage, which specialises in Mercedes-Benz makes, was engulfed in flames from a fire reportedly started during a routine litter-clearing operation by Mutare City Council workers.

The devastating inferno has left owner Mr Anesu Akim reeling from a massive loss. Overwhelmed and visibly shaken, Mr Akim was unable to grant an immediate interview as he struggled to come to terms with the extent of the damage.

As a result of his inability to respond to questions, it could not be immediately established if the garage and damaged vehicles were insured, to mitigate the financial blow.

One of the workers at the garage, Mr Nomore Simango, said they made every effort to extinguish the flames, but were ultimately overpowered.

The City of Mutare Fire Brigade responded swiftly. However, by the time they arrived, dozens of vehicles had already been destroyed.

"We tried everything to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to the garage, but our efforts were in vain. We were overpowered by the fire, and in the end, we watched helplessly as it inflicted damage on the property. This is really sad, and we never imagined this," said Mr Simango.

A vendor at a nearby market, Ms Chipo Gondo, who witnessed the blaze, said the fire began when two municipal employees burnt a pile of litter, which quickly spread out of control to the nearby dry grass. She said the vendors in the vicinity attempted to stop the council workers from igniting the fire, only to be dismissed.

"They ignored the warning we gave them, and moments later, the flames spread rapidly towards the garage, leading to the disaster. This could have been avoided had they heeded our advice," she said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the council workers involved in the clean-up that led to the disaster admitted that they had been assigned to clear the area. He claimed his colleague lit the fire and fled the scene upon realising it had spread to the garage and inflicted the damage.

Acting Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident and said no casualties were recorded.

Asst Insp Chinyoka said formal investigations were in progress. "We can confirm the fire incident, which led to the destruction of the vehicles, and investigations to establish what really transpired are still in progress. We also warn the public against starting fires when they have no capacity to extinguish them, to avoid needless loss of lives and property," he said.

Mutare City town clerk Mr Blessing Chafesuka confirmed the incident, but said he was not on the ground, as he was attending to other official duties. But he said the local authority has launched an internal investigation, and a formal statement detailing the circumstances will be issued today.

"Investigations are currently underway, and we will issue a formal statement after receiving a briefing from the investigating team," said Mr Chafesuka.