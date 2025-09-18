Zimbabwe: Call for Integration of Liberation War History Into Education, Tourism

Authorities have called for the upgrade of infrastructure at Zimbabwe's liberation war heritage sites in neighbouring countries and their integration into educational curricula, tourism linkages, and history projects to promote inter-generational knowledge transfer.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere stated that a recent tour of liberation war heritage sites by Vice President Kembo Mohadi generated recommendations emphasising the need for interventions to safeguard the liberation legacy.

"Cabinet received and noted the report on the Tour of Liberation War Heritage Sites in the Republics of Angola, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique by the Honourable Vice President Col (Rtd) KCD Mohadi from August 18 to September 6, 2025," he said.

"The regional tour of selected Zimbabwe Liberation War Heritage sites in Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia was undertaken as a strategic exercise to preserve, document, and honour the liberation legacy within a broader regional and Pan-African framework. The tour provided an opportunity to evaluate the historical, cultural, and political significance of these sites while identifying pressing gaps in their preservation, accessibility, and interpretation."

Dr Muswere added that the tour further created a platform to reinforce bilateral and multilateral collaboration with host nations, thereby strengthening cultural diplomacy and regional integration.

"The regional tour generated comprehensive recommendations that emphasised policy, institutional, financial, and community-based interventions to safeguard and valorise the liberation legacy," he said. "Recommendations also called for a Joint Liberation Heritage Commission, infrastructure upgrades, integration into Education 5.0, tourism linkages, and oral history projects to ensure inter-generational knowledge transfer."

VP Mohadi visited various historic sites in Angola, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique. Notably, he examined the Bagamoyo Freedom Fighters Training Camp in Tanzania, which operated from 1963 to 1975, training freedom fighters including President Mnangagwa, the late Chief of Defence Cde Josiah Tongogara, the late National Chairman of ZANU Cde Hebert Chitepo, the late General (Rtd) Cde Solomon Mujuru, alias Rex Nhongo, and the late first Commander of the Defence Forces, Gen (Rtd) Cde Vitalis Zvinavashe, alias Sheba Gava.

VP Mohadi also visited the historic Mgagao Freedom Fighters Training Camp in Tanzania, which played a pivotal role in shaping the fate of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle by providing freedom fighters with the necessary skills, ideological guidance, and logistical support to wage a successful battle against the colonial regime.

Notable figures trained at Mgagao included VP Dr Constantino Chiwenga and the current Commander of the Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, among others.

Dr Muswere also highlighted VP Mohadi's visit to the Nachingwea Training Camp, which consisted of five regiments, each training freedom fighters. It is estimated that 15 000 fighters were trained at Nachingwea in three batches: Songamberi (Push Forward), which trained 5 000 fighters in 1976; Fanyaharaka (Do It Quickly), which trained 5 000 in 1977; and Maliza Maliza (Finish Off), which trained 5 000 in 1978.