Zimbabwe: Zim Records Huge Jump in Steel Exports Over 8 Months

The volume of Zimbabwe's steel exports shot up by 1 427 percent to 172 000 tonnes in the eight months to August, while the value surged by 1 913 percent to US$50 million.

Overall, the export volumes for Zimbabwe's minerals increased by 13 percent to 3,34 million, although the value retreated marginally as the mining sector delivered a mixed performance during the first eight months of 2025, with export revenues declining by 4 percent.

The growth in steel shipments was largely driven by the commissioning of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company plant, a subsidiary of Chinese-based conglomerate Tsingshan Holding Group, one of the world's largest stainless steel producers, which has been crucial in boosting domestic production and the country's export capacity.

Dinson has significantly impacted Zimbabwe's steel exports by transforming it from a net importer to a regional steel producer, with exports surging from a mere 413 tonnes in 2024 to 140 242 tonnes in the first half of 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Zimbabwe had largely been a net importer of steel following the demise of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company in 2008, due to a combination of factors, including financial constraints.

The country imported about 90 percent of its steel requirements, a key input in industrialisation, gobbling about US$400 million annually, a situation Dinson's US$1,5 billion Manhize plant in Mvuma and potentially the largest in Africa, will reverse.

While the total volume of exports in the eight months to August grew by 13 percent to 3,34 million tonnes, the total value dropped to US$2,04 billion from US$2,14 billion in the same period last year, latest sales statistics from the Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) show.

The MMCZ is the State agency responsible for marketing all minerals, except for gold and silver, while precious metals fall under the purview of Fidelity Gold Refiners, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank.

The drop in the value of the overall shipments during the period under review points to a decrease in average commodity prices on the global market, particularly for high-value minerals.

Coal and steel emerged as the stand out performers, showcasing remarkable growth in both volume and value.

Coal also saw strong growth, with a 102 percent increase in volume while the value increased by 124 percent to US$14,43 million.

The performance underscores its growing importance in the country's energy and industrial sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Trade Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coke products showed a healthy increase of 28 percent in volume and 25 percent in value, contributing positively to the overall performance.

In contrast to the strong performers, several high-value minerals experienced a significant downturn, directly impacting the overall export revenue.