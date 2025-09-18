Zimbabwe: Ex-Highlanders Boss Convicted in U.S.$5 000 Player Deal Scam

Former Highlanders chief executive Brian Busani Moyo, walked into the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court yesterday, looking uneasy in a black shirt with white stripes and matching trousers.

Minutes later, his fears were confirmed. Provincial magistrate Richard Ramaboea, found him guilty of fraud in a player transfer deal that cost the club US$5 000.

Moyo, represented by lawyers Victor Kucherera and Thamani Ncube of Wallace Law Chambers, was convicted of working with former Bulawayo Chiefs administrator, Andrew Mandigora, to defraud Highlanders of US$5 000 in the 2024 transfer of striker Never Rauzhi and midfielder, Malvern Hativagoni.

State prosecutor Brenda Nyoni argued that Moyo should be jailed immediately, warning he might abscond. The magistrate declined, saying Moyo would remain on bail until sentencing today.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Reading the judgment, Ramaboea said Moyo "acted in common purpose" with Mandigora. He noted that Moyo did not dispute signing every page of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sealed the transfers.

"He chose to say he does not know how his signatures were on the MoU and said Mandigora must be the one who knows, and that is false and strange as it defies logic," Ramaboea said.

The case traces back to December 2024, when Highlanders sought to sign Rauzhi and Hativagoni from Bulawayo Chiefs. Initial negotiations pegged Rauzhi's fee at US$25 000 and Hativagoni's loan at US$15 000 but the talks collapsed.

Weeks later, Mandigora revived the deal, and the clubs agreed on US$13 000 for Rauzhi and US$1 000 for HativagoniIn March this year, the Highlanders executive approved payment, requiring two signatures for each withdrawal. But Mandigora, who has already been sentenced, admitted he and Moyo conspired to inflate the price.

He said Highlanders paid US$23 000, while Bulawayo Chiefs were told the deal cost US$18 000.

The US$5 000 difference was allegedly split, with Mandigora pocketing US$3 000 and Moyo US$2 000.

Ramaboea ruled that Moyo helped doctor receipts and the MoU to back the inflated figures. "He appended his signature as proof that he agreed to the information in the MoU," he said.

Moyo will be sentenced today.