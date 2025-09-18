Zimbabwe: Zimtrade Leads Delegation to Halal Trade Fair in Malaysia

Zimbabwe is poised to accelerate its entry into the multi-trillion-dollar global halal economy with a strategic national showcase at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2025.

MIHAS is regarded as one of the world's leading halal trade exhibitions.

From September 17-20, ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion organisation, will lead a delegation of Zimbabwean exporters in Kuala Lumpur to introduce their high-quality, halal-certified products to the international market.

According to ZimTrade, this initiative provides a direct channel for local companies to diversify their exports by tapping into lucrative Muslim-majority markets.

The trade promotion body says the trade fair offers a significant opportunity, particularly in Malaysia, which imports nearly 90 percent of its horticultural produce.

Participation in MIHAS also provides a crucial gateway not only to Malaysia but also to the broader ASEAN economic bloc, a fast-growing region with a combined gross domestic product exceeding $3,6 trillion

"Our participation at MIHAS is a testament to Zimbabwe's National Export Strategy, championed by our Parent Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade," said Allan Majuru, chief executive officer of ZimTrade.

"Under their guidance, we are committed to building a robust, diversified, and sustainable export economy. This showcase allows us to not only promote our high-quality products but also to benchmark our standards against the world's best, ensuring Zimbabwean businesses are ready to compete on the global stage."

The Zimbabwean pavilion will highlight a diverse range of products, including Zimbabwe's premium-quality agricultural produce, such as blueberries and peas.

With global demand for blueberries projected to double over the next five years, Zimbabwe is well-positioned as a reliable and trusted supplier.

This is evidenced by blueberry exports growing by 85 percent over the last five years, and the continued global interest and demand.

The showcase will also feature natural oils, cosmetics, and high-quality leather goods, reflecting the country's rich natural heritage and innovation in value-added products.

Access to these markets hinges on halal certification, a critical gateway to the global halal food market, which is projected to surpass US$8 trillion by 2033.

To ensure credibility and competitiveness, ZimTrade is already working with the Zimbabwe Halaal Council to align its certification processes with internationally recognised bodies like Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM).

An innovative feature at MIHAS 2025 is its integrated e-commerce platform, which will allow Zimbabwean producers to connect directly with global buyers, expanding the visibility of "Made in Zimbabwe" products and facilitating faster trade connections.

This showcase marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's strategic journey to become a trusted global supplier of high-quality, halal-compliant products and a key move in diversifying Zimbabwe's export markets.