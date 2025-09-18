Zimbabwe: Seat Belts, It's Going to Be Wild

Will Matchday 31, which is scheduled for October 18-19, determine the outcome of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship race?

That weekend will see the current Top Four teams - champions Simba Bhora, second-placed Scottland, Ngezi Platinum Stars and MWOS - clashing in decisjve head-to-head battles.

Simba Bhora will travel to Baobab for a date against Ngezi Platinum while Scottland will host MWOS at Rufaro.

As of now, these are the four teams with a realistic chance of winning the league championship although former dominant force, FC Platinum, and TelOne, might come in for a Top Four battle.

Simba Bhora and Ngezi Platinum, who are the 2023 champions, have experience on their side while Scottland and MWOS are newcomers to the Premiership.

Scottland boast of having the 2024 title-winning coach and reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach of the Year Tonderai Ndiraya, Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and other title-winning players and backroom staff who left Simba Bhora at the beginning of the year.

The gap between Simba Bhora and MWOS is six points and there are 18 points to play for before the league season comes to a close on November 23.

There are just six matches left in the PSL title race and Simba Bhora are banking on history to successfully defend their crown.

A first-round exit from the Chibuku Super Cup would have been an advantage of some sort for Simba Bhora in their quest to retain the title.

However, the CAF Champions League, which gets underway this weekend, is an even bigger distraction with a lot of travelling as all matches will be played out of the country.

Simba Bhora are hosting Nsingizini Hotspurs of Eswatini in Francistown, Botswana, this weekend while Scottland and MWOS take part in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals at Barbourfields and Gibbo.

A first round defeat in the Chibuku Super Cup means Ngezi Platinum have two weeks to prepare for their next league fixture, at home to Herentals, and that might be a welcome relief for coach Takesure Chiragwi at the crucial stage of the campaign.

A look at the current league standings suggest that there are no easy matches as the battles for both the title and survival battles are intense with the exception of the fixtures against Kwekwe United who have been officially relegated.

Of the title chasers, Scottland and MWOS will travel to Gweru to bid farewell to their colleagues who bowed out after just one season in the Premier Soccer League.

Simba Bhora have a psychological advantage going into the final six matches as they won five and drew one of the matches in the reverse fixtures while the other three title rivals had a more difficult spell.

Simba Bhora collected 16 points from a possible 18 while MWOS had the second-best haul of 11 points from three wins, two draws and a defeat.

Scottland and Ngezi Platinum managed just eight points from two wins, two draws and two defeats in the reverse fixtures of their outstanding games.

If Simba Bhora win all their remaining games, they will be crowned back-to-back champions, and this requirement will be reviewed downwards each time Scottland drop points.

As things stand, Simba Bhora need 13 points from six matches (four wins and a draw) to go beyond the reach of Ngezi Platinum and MWOS, a requirement which might be lower as the two Mashonaland West sides meet on the final day at Ngoni where there can only be one winner.

Of their remaining six matches, Simba Bhora will face three former champions in Ngezi Platinum, CAPS United and Highlanders for what will be a tricky run-in as both Makepekepe and Bosso are currently part of the relegation matrix.