Zimbabwe: Air Ambulance Saves Burnt Girl

The National Air Ambulance Services evacuated an 8-year-old girl from Masvingo to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital following a tragic fire incident that left her with severe burns covering 80 percent of her body last week.

Dr Freddy Mhondiwa, chief medical doctor at HeliDrive Zimbabwe, said the mission underscored the importance of rapid emergency response in saving lives.

"Our team successfully transferred an 8-year-old girl from Masvingo to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital after she sustained extensive burns covering 80 percent of her body following a fire incident. Due to the severity of her injuries, rapid air evacuation was critical to give her the best possible chance of survival," he said.

Meanwhile, the service airlifted a 50-year-old man from West Nicholson to United Bulawayo Hospitals after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His condition required specialist treatment only available at a referral centre.

"These cases highlight how vital it is to have an efficient air ambulance system that bridges distances and ensures patients receive timely advanced care," Dr Mhondiwa added.

The initiative is a critical step in President Mnangagwa's efforts to modernise Zimbabwe's healthcare system and improve access to specialised medical care, particularly given the high number of road traffic accidents.

Since its launch in August 2024, HeliDrive Air Ambulance Services has saved over 800 lives across Zimbabwe, with a large proportion being from remote rural areas.

The service has already airlifted numerous patients, including children, and provides intensive care-level treatment, overcoming geographical barriers to reach those in need.

The air ambulance service has primarily responded to maternal cases, road accidents and critical illnesses, swiftly transferring patients from remote areas to major hospitals.

"We have reached some of the most remote hospitals, including Musami, Madziva, Sadza, West Nicholson, Gwanda, Beitbridge rural, Chiredzi, Mukwasine, and Mt Darwin," Dr Mhondiwa said.

"From road traffic accident victims to pregnant women in need of emergency care, including mid-air deliveries, our mission is to save lives no matter the location."

The service is staffed by Russian and Zimbabwean doctors, nurses and emergency responders, offering round-the-clock critical care as part of the Government's commitment to universal health coverage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last year, the country received a fleet of 18 Russian-made Ansat and Mi-17 helicopters in a deal initiated by President Mnangagwa to ensure that patients in the public health system have access to top-class medical care.

The availability of this service has already saved several lives across the country.

The air ambulance service has become a crucial pillar in strengthening Zimbabwe's emergency medical response system, offering rapid transport for critically ill patients and ensuring that no community is left behind.