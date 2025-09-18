Zimbabwe: Wheat Beyond Bread - Youths Explore Possibilities

Bindura — Lisandra MBOFANA leaned over the dough, her fingers trembling as she sprinkled madora, Zimbabwe's beloved mopane worms, onto a pizza.

The smell of baking wheat mingled with earthy hints of moringa and baobab powder she had used for cookies earlier that morning.

She had never imagined wheat could stretch this far.

For Lisandra, a 16-year-old Crop Science student at SOS Hermann Gmeiner High School in Bindura, wheat is no longer just bread.

It is an opportunity.

It is business.

It is empowerment.

Lisandra hails from rural Madziva, where families survive by selling tomatoes to commuters passing by in buses.

Across the school yard, lush green wheat swayed gently under sprinklers the students helped maintain.

These fields are more than crops.

They are classrooms, teaching science, sustainability and entrepreneurship at once.

Lisandra still recalls her first lesson during the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) wheat value-addition workshop under the African Development Bank's Feed Africa Strategy.

"When I started, I thought wheat was just for bread," she said, flour clinging to her hands.

"Now I can make pasta, biscuits, cakes, even turmeric fritters, and sell them to support my family and the school garden."

The training was designed to transform raw grain into value-added products, linking food security with youth enterprise.

But the story begins with seeds.

"Research is not just in the lab," said Mr Jairos Masawi, a wheat breeder at the Crop Breeding Institute (CBI).

"It is about giving Zimbabweans seeds that survive heat, drought and disease, so youths like Lisandra can turn wheat into opportunity."

CBI developed the Save variety, a drought-resistant wheat tailored for Zimbabwe's semi-arid climate.

It thrives under heat, resists yellow and leaf rust and produces potential yields of up to seven tonnes per hectare under optimal conditions.

"This school is piloting Save for the second season, and it has performed beyond expectations," Mr Masawi said.

"Winter wheat alone cannot sustain us. Summer wheat adapted for our climate will stabilise production and expand value-addition across the country."

He emphasised that Zimbabwe requires about 360 000 tonnes of wheat annually for both human and livestock consumption.

"Currently, we mostly produce soft wheat, but high-quality bread requires blending with hard wheat," he explained.

"With research, we can develop hard wheat seeds adapted to our conditions, reduce import reliance, and boost local value addition."

Without research investment, he warned, innovation stalls.

The TAAT programme makes research practical, showing students how wheat can be turned into cookies, pizza, pasta and biscuits that fetch higher returns.

Lisandra's favourite experiment was the madora pizza.

"At first, it smelled strange," she laughed.

"But when we tasted it, we were amazed, and the community loved it too."

School principal Ms Perpetual Masarira said the project blends science and business.

"The students connect production with markets, manage money and innovate recipes," she said.

"It builds confidence, skills and sustainability."

Lillian Machivenyika, the director of Community Action and Development Solutions (CADS), said this approach ensures continuity.

"Many projects collapse after donor support ends," she said.

"But when young people gain practical skills at school, they carry them into their families and communities. That way the impact multiplies and lasts."

Beyond the ovens, the school runs pigsties, gardens and goat pens, creating a living model of circular agriculture.

Proceeds from bread and biscuits are reinvested in livestock and gardens, making the programme self-sustaining.

In economics class, the lesson is clear.

"One bucket of raw wheat earns about US$5," explained student Tinashe Gauro.

"But if turned into pizza or cakes, it can fetch over US$50."

That 10-fold jump is the real meaning of value addition.

Dr Dumisani Kutywayo, chief director of the Department of Research and Specialist Services (DRESS), said the youth-focused model ensures continuity.

"By catching them young, we nurture farmers and entrepreneurs who understand science, markets and resilience," he said.

Across Africa, the lesson resonates.

Ethiopia's Climate Resilient Wheat Value Chain project turned the country from importer to the leading African exporter by investing in rain-fed, heat-tolerant varieties.

More than 2,3 million Ethiopian farmers now benefit from that shift.

"Zimbabwe can learn from Ethiopia," said Mr Masawi. "Adaptation, research and youth empowerment are the building blocks of resilience."

For Lisandra and her peers, every loaf of bread, every packet of cookies and every daring pizza is proof that agriculture is more than survival. It is a business. It is a science. It is a culture.

Her classmate Farai summed it up simply.

"Before, I thought agriculture was just planting and harvesting," he said.

"Now I see it can be business, art and opportunity."

On the fields, sprinklers hissed as wheat ripples in the breeze, while inside, marimba rhythms echoed from the students' breaktime practice.

It is education with a heartbeat, where science meets culture and learning produces bread on the table.

Watching the students package biscuits, Mr Masawi smiled.

"Science is most powerful when it reaches the people," he said. "When youths understand it, they can change their communities and their futures."

As the sun set, the bakery air was thick with the scent of wheat and spices.

Lisandra placed a tray of madora pizza on the counter, the unusual toppings sparking curiosity and pride.

She dreams of one day becoming a seed breeder, starting her own bakery and taking Zimbabwean innovation to the world.

Could you imagine mopane-worm pizza?

In Bindura, it is already real -- proof that wheat is not just bread.

It is empowerment and resilience.

It is Zimbabwe's youths, shaping the future with their own hands.