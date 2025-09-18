Zimbabwe: Ruwa Aims for Town Status

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Charles Tawengwa has commended Ruwa Local Board's progress in infrastructure development and community projects urging it to fastrack works in order to gain municipal status by the end of next year.

Minister Tawengwa yesterday toured projects in Ruwa, accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Mr Cosmas Chiringa and other senior Government officials.

"Compared to other areas that already have town status, you are doing quite well. Let this be your challenge: by the end of next year, you will have attained town status. I am confident you can achieve this," said Minster Tawengwa, adding that he was "greatly impressed" by how community resources were being used for schools, markets and essential services.

"One school, for example, has been able to raise more than a hundred pigs through collective efforts, while others are building early childhood development and primary school blocks. This shows remarkable commitment," he said.

Among the projects he toured were the Better Days Market in Runyararo, the Ruwa New Town House, Runyararo Primary School and the Damofalls Poly Clinic, among other initiatives.

Minister Tawengwa highlighted a new market under construction that will accommodate about 30 traders, providing overnight storage and reduce conflicts between informal vendors and municipal police.

"This development means vendors will no longer be chased around by municipal police. They now have a proper place to operate from," he noted.

He also spoke about the recent commissioning of three classroom blocks and an ablution block at Njegu School, stating that such progress reflects the community's determination.

Regarding health services, Minister Tawengwa said the Government was working to ensure the completion and equipping of Damofalls Clinic, which is nearing readiness for full operation.

He challenged the local board chairman and the town secretary to "go full throttle" in advancing developmental projects.

Ruwa mayor Councillor Michael Mataruka said the board is committed to ensuring that Ruwa attains town status by the end of next year.

"I can assure you that everything has been put in place for Ruwa to attain town status by 2026," he said.

"We have completed all the paperwork and are only awaiting confirmation, but if things are fast-tracked, we can attain the status early next year."