Uganda: Obasanjo Cites Uganda's Milk Exports to Algeria As Model for Intra-African Trade

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has cited Uganda's dairy exports to Algeria as a model for unlocking Africa's intra-continental trade potential.

Speaking at the close of the fourth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algiers, Obasanjo said Uganda's growing milk exports demonstrated how African countries can supply one another's markets to spur economic growth and reduce dependence on overseas trade.

Observers noted that Obasanjo's endorsement is likely to open new doors for Uganda's cash crops, including coffee, and other export commodities seeking entry into North African and continental markets.

The IATF, organised under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), seeks to dismantle barriers to trade by facilitating business preparedness and linking enterprises to support institutions such as Afreximbank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the African Union.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Uganda has already aligned itself with this framework, with construction underway on an Afreximbank Trade Centre in Kampala, expected to boost exporters' access to finance and position the country as a future host for major trade events.

The 2025 edition of the biennial fair, held from September 4-10, closed with a record $48.3 billion in signed trade and investment deals. Organisers described it as the largest since the event's launch in 2018, attracting more than 112,000 participants from 132 countries, including 958 buyers and 2,148 exhibitors.

Algeria, the host nation, concluded $11.4 billion worth of contracts and secured an additional $11.6 billion in pending export commitments. The influx of delegates also boosted the local economy, with hotels, transport, and tourism services reporting increased business.

Obasanjo, who chairs the IATF2025 Advisory Council, hailed the fair's record-breaking outcome as "a landmark for Africa's economic transformation."

"Through vibrant exchanges and partnerships, IATF2025 has exceeded our expectations and now stands as the biggest ever," he said. "It has sown the seed of future prosperity for our shared vision of an economically integrated Africa."

He urged governments and the private sector to sustain the momentum by leveraging AfCFTA to expand regional trade.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who opened the fair, praised it for showcasing Algeria's industrial potential and reaffirmed his country's commitment to intra-African trade. The week-long event hosted 14 African heads of state, 41 ministers, and thousands of delegates.

One of the major outcomes was the decision to institutionalise the trade fair as a treaty-based body. The new entity, Intra-African Trade Fair Company (IATFCO), will be headquartered in Harare, Zimbabwe, to ensure continuity and expansion of the platform.

Nigeria was announced as the next host, with Lagos set to stage the 2027 edition. Calabar will also host the 2026 African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference. In a symbolic handover, Obasanjo presented the IATF flag to Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Aduwole.

Beyond trade deals, the fair featured side events such as the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, the Africa Automotive Show, B2B and B2G matchmaking sessions, and nine "Special Days" organised by participating countries to promote investment opportunities.

Organisers -- Afreximbank, the African Union Commission, and the AfCFTA Secretariat -- said the strong political and business participation reflected confidence in Africa's single market of 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of $3.5 trillion.

Since 2018, the IATF has generated more than $166 billion in trade and investment deals across four editions. Egypt hosted the inaugural event in 2018 and again in 2023, while South Africa hosted in 2021. Algeria's first-time hosting in 2025 marked a milestone, drawing record participation and deal value.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, outgoing President and Chairman of Afreximbank, said the fair was born from the bank's 2016 Intra-African Trade Strategy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Trade Algeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The herculean task of converting vision to reality, mobilising African states, exhibitors, buyers, and sponsors for an event of such magnitude, was only made possible by the strong support Afreximbank received from many," Oramah said.

With its institutionalisation and Nigeria's upcoming role as host, the fair has cemented itself as more than just a trade showcase. Stakeholders now view it as a permanent continental platform for accelerating industrialisation, diversifying economies, and strengthening regional value chains.

Obasanjo summed it up at the closing ceremony:

"We have seen deals forged, partnerships strengthened, and the seeds of future prosperity sown. This event has been more than just a trade fair; it has been a testament to our shared vision for a more integrated and prosperous Africa."