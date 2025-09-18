Uganda: Museveni Extends Additional Capital to Market Vendors Along Hoima Road

President Museveni has extended a lifeline to roadside market vendors along Hoima Road by providing each with seed capital of Shs 100,000 through the State House Political Department, led by Princess Pauline Nassolo and the Special Presidential Assistant in charge of Women Affairs, Ms. Flora Kabibi.

The initiative comes after vendors raised concerns about being sidelined from mainstream government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga. The support specifically targets small traders dealing in food items and groceries who have long struggled with limited working capital.

Mr. Kakande David, the Vice Chairperson of Ggobero Market traders, hailed the president for the intervention, saying the support would go a long way in expanding their businesses.

He further appealed for government assistance in constructing a permanent market and improving transport facilities, noting that many vendors source produce like plantain from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At Bukomero Parkyard Market, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Kiboga, Mr. Ssempala Kigozi, thanked the President for remembering the ordinary people, while chapati seller Makuye Denis expressed gratitude, saying the boost would significantly increase his daily income.

Leaders of the Bukomero Daily Market also commended the gesture. They emphasized that the support was especially impactful for women, whose household incomes would see immediate improvement. The Vice Chairperson Abubaker Bukenya pledged continued support for the President and the NRM flag bearers.

In Roma Roadside Market at Lwamata Town Council, vendors dealing in groceries such as carrots and onions welcomed the additional capital. The Market Chairperson Christine Nabasita applauded the President for supporting poor families and single mothers, stressing that the assistance would ease their daily struggles.

Overall, 623 roadside traders benefited from the program, which aims to uplift small-scale vendors and strengthen grassroots economic activity along Hoima Road.