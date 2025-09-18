Uganda: 35 Presidential Aspirants Submit Supporter Lists to Electoral Commission for Verification

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that 35 presidential aspirants have submitted their lists of supporters for verification ahead of next week's nominations.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said the submissions came from both political party candidates and independents, with 13 aspirants representing four political parties and 22 running as independents. Only one female aspirant is among the 35.

Under the Presidential Elections Act, each aspirant must present at least 100 registered supporters from two-thirds of Uganda's districts, totalling a minimum of 9,800 signatures.

Supporters must be Ugandan citizens, at least 18 years old, registered voters, and must not have endorsed more than one aspirant.

"The staff of the Electoral Commission are working day and night, verifying each supporter one by one against the criteria," Mucunguzi said, noting that the process includes checking citizenship, age, and voter registration.

Presidential nominations are set for September 23 and 24 at the EC's new headquarters in Lweza, Wakiso District.

Mucunguzi urged all aspirants who picked nomination forms to return their supporter lists in time to allow the Commission to address any gaps before the nomination dates.

"The Commission remains open to all those that picked forms so that the verification can be done in good time, and the nomination exercise takes place smoothly," he said.

Several aspirants have already submitted their signatures ahead of the nomination exercise. On September 8, the Commission received submissions from Mabirizi Joseph of the Conservative Party, Akena James Micheal Jimmy of the Uganda People's Congress, and Independent candidate Busiku Basil Godfrey.

The following day, Munyagwa Mubarak Sserunga of the Congress of the People's Movement, alongside independents Nkwanga Michael, Mubangizi James, and Magezi David William, also submitted their lists.

On September 10, four more aspirants handed in their signatures: Chemuko Wakubi Fred of the Independent Democratic Party, Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert of the National Unity Platform, Independent candidate Kizito Deo Lukyamuzi, and Keddi Steven Eric of the Uganda People's Movement.

The next day, Buule Kasim Male, an Independent, submitted his list.

September 12 saw six submissions, including Byamukama Henry (Independent), President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni (NRM), Nandala Mafabi James Nathan (FDC), Akampurira Deogratious (Independent), Kabuleeta Kiiza Joseph (NEED), and Katushabe Ronald (Independent).

On September 15, Mivule Alvin (Independent), Kasibante Robert of the National People's Party, Katumba John (Independent), Ntezibyaayo Francis (Independent), and Nsereko Muhammad of the EPU party submitted their supporters.

The following day, the Commission received lists from Magera George William of the People's Progressive Party, Mugisha Muntu Gregg of the Alliance for National Transformation, and Independent candidate Ssebyala Henry.

The highest number of submissions came on September 17, when nine aspirants presented their signatures.

These included Bulira Frank of the Republican Progressive Party, Independents Kalyesubula Benjamin, Muhamudu Abdala, Mawajje Francis, Mutto Milton, Kasaijja Wycliff Kizza, and Bbaale Charles, as well as Nankambwe Pauline, the only female aspirant, and Ssali Jamil Sulaiman of the COSEVO party.