Ethiopia's Bishoftu Mega Airport Groundbreaking Set for December - CEO

In an exclusive interview with the ENA, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new mega airport in Bishoftu is scheduled for early December 2025.

This ambitious project aims to transform Ethiopia's aviation landscape and position the country as a leading hub for international air travel.

Ethiopian Airlines has been operating out of Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa for several decades. However, as the airline's operations expanded, the airport reached its capacity limits.

"Bole International Airport has become too small and has become crowded with passengers," said CEO Mesfin Tasew.

"We have been expanding this airport for the last several decades, but it has reached the limit where it cannot be upgraded further because the airport has become at the center of the city."

To accommodate the growing demand and support Ethiopian Airlines' expansion plans, the decision was made to construct a new airport in Bishoftu, located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa.

The new Bishoftu International Airport represents a significant investment in Ethiopia's infrastructure.

The project is estimated to cost 10 billion USD, making it one of the largest aviation infrastructure projects in Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has committed to providing 500 million USD in financing and is leading efforts to mobilize the remaining funds.

The airport will feature four runways and is designed to handle an initial capacity of 60 million passengers annually, with plans for future expansion to 110 million passengers. Additionally, it will accommodate 3.73 million tons of cargo per year, positioning it among the world's largest airports.

The new airport is expected to play a crucial role in supporting Ethiopian Airlines' growth strategy.

"As Ethiopian Airlines is growing and has planned to grow further, we need a bigger airport to handle the passengers that will be transporting," said CEO Mesfin Tasew.

"The new airport will enable Ethiopian Airlines to continue with its growth strategy and will be very essential for us."

The airport will serve not only Ethiopians but also Africans, acting as a gateway between Africa and the rest of the world. It is anticipated to become a major hub for international air travel, facilitating increased connectivity and economic integration across the continent.

The construction of the new airport necessitates the relocation of farmers who have been using the land in the Bishoftu area. Ethiopian Airlines is actively working on developing resettlement sites for these farmers.

"At this time, we are very busy in developing the resettlement site for the farmers who had been using the land," said CEO Mesfin Tasew. "

The resettlement site construction will be completed by the end of September, and we have a plan to resettle the farmers to their new location in November, he added.

The resettlement efforts are part of the airline's commitment to ensuring that the affected communities are supported and provided with new opportunities as the airport project progresses.

The new Bishoftu International Airport is set to become a cornerstone of Ethiopia's aviation infrastructure. With its state-of-the-art facilities and strategic location, it is poised to enhance Ethiopian Airlines' position as a global aviation leader and contribute to the economic development of the region.

"We are excited about the future and the opportunities that the new airport will bring," said CEO Mesfin Tasew.

"This project is a testament to our commitment to growth, innovation, and service excellence."

As the groundbreaking ceremony approaches, all eyes are on Bishoftu as Ethiopia takes a significant step toward realizing its vision for a world-class aviation hub.