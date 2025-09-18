South Africa: Several Taxi Routes Closed in Response to Ongoing Violence in W Cape

The Western Cape Provincial Government has announced the closure of several taxi routes in the Cape Town metropolitan area for a period of 30 days due to ongoing violence within the industry.

The closures, which began on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, are being enacted under Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (2009), applying specifically in Mfuleni, Somerset West, Khayelitsha, Nomzamo and Lwandle.

"This measure is aimed at preventing further violence, ensuring commuter safety and restoring stability.

"It is important to note that taxi ranks and roads will not be closed. Only the affected routes directly linked to the ongoing instability will be suspended," a statement from the provincial department read.

To ensure continued mobility for residents, the provincial government said Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) and Metrorail will provide alternative transport options during this period.

Meanwhile, they announced that temporary permits may also be issued to substitute operators where needed.

In addition, the South African Police Service (SAPS), the City of Cape Town law enforcement and provincial traffic officers will be deployed to enforce the extraordinary measures.

The province warned that operators, who contravene the notice, face fines of up to R5 000 or imprisonment of up to six months.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku acknowledged the gravity of the decision.

"This was not an easy decision, but it is one that had to be taken to protect the lives of commuters and residents.

"The safety of our communities is our top priority. While extraordinary measures are in place, we will continue to engage with Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) to work toward a sustainable resolution and long-term peace in the mini-bus taxi industry."

The routes that will be closed for 30 days include:

611 Khayelitsha - Somerset West

43 Lwandle - Khayelitsha

M18 Mfuleni - Somerset West

X19 Nomzamo - Mfuleni

AA20 Khayelitsha - Somerset West CBD via Vergelegen Medical Clinic

AA21 Khayelitsha - Sitari Village Mall

R96 Khayelitsha - Somerset West via Somerset Mall

R97 Khayelitsha - Waterstone Mall - Somerset West

YEX63 Mfuleni - Somerset West

YEX64 Mfuleni - Strand via Somerset West

Closed lanes of ranks:

Lane 1 - Khayelitsha (Nonkqubela and Makhaza)

Lane 1 - Mfuleni (new and old facilities)

Lane 2 - Somerset West Interchange

Lane 4 - Nomzamo taxi rank

Lane 4 - Lwandle taxi rank

"The Western Cape Mobility Department remains committed to open dialogue with all stakeholders to secure a peaceful and sustainable resolution," the statement read.