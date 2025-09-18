South Africa: Five SANDF Members and Two Zimbabweans Charged With Smuggling Cigarettes

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that five of its members and two Zimbabwean nationals will appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court today on charges of allegedly stealing smuggled cigarettes.

The operation is part of SANDF's ongoing efforts to deploy intelligence and counter-intelligence personnel in the area.

Preliminary reports indicate that at midnight on 16 September 2025, a group of SANDF members allegedly conducted an unauthorised operation at Arton Villa, Musina, also known as Sediba sa Tlou Base.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It is alleged that the members, acting in concert with two Zimbabwean nationals, attempted to unlawfully intercept a group of smugglers transporting illicit cigarettes into South Africa.

"During the incident, shots were reportedly fired, illicit goods were seized, and some contraband was unlawfully concealed at the base."

However, following a joint intelligence operation conducted by the SANDF Military Police, Military Intelligence, and the South African Police Service (SAPS), a team discovered six hidden boxes of illicit cigarettes inside the base.

According to the SANDF statement, this was in addition to the 18 boxes that had already been handed over to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

"The suspects initially attempted to obstruct the investigation and deny access to the premises. However, after engagement with senior SANDF officers, the search was successfully conducted."

The case was formally registered at the Musina police station under charges of corruption, possession of illicit cigarettes, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and defeating the ends of justice.

"The SANDF views these allegations in a very serious light. Such conduct undermines the integrity of the Defence Force and the trust placed in its members by the Republic of South Africa."

The force announced that they will fully cooperate with the SAPS, the South African Revenue Service, and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served.

The Chief of the SANDF has since directed that internal disciplinary processes occur alongside the criminal proceedings. The outcomes of these processes will inform any further administrative and command decisions.

"The SANDF reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, smuggling, and misconduct within its ranks. Any member found to be acting in contravention of the law will face the full consequences of both military and civilian justice systems."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The successful arrests coincide with a recent visit by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Thalita Mxakato, who spent two days in the Limpopo deployment area.

She encouraged intelligence staff to carry out their duties diligently, without fear or favour and urged them to enhance monitoring efforts against corruption and smuggling in the border regions.