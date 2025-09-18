South Africa: Mkhwanazi Continues Giving Evidence On Day 2 of Madlanga Commission

18 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The second day of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has begun at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane.

Proceedings kicked off with the continuation of evidence by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The General was giving evidence in relation to the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team and the allegations he has made about a criminal syndicate operating within law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Xola Nqola, has welcomed the commencement of proceedings at the commission.

The commission's hearings were delayed following challenges relating to procurement of crucial ICT services.

"The committee welcomes the speedy resolution of the procurement matters that caused the delays. This demonstrates that government takes the process seriously and has acted decisively to remove obstacles to ensure a smooth and timely start.

"We are grateful that the process has now begun. This commission is critical to restoring credibility in our country's criminal justice system. We wish Justice Madlanga and his team well and every success in achieving their objectives," Nqola said.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System is chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The hearing continues in Tshwane.

