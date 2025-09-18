South Africa: Lamola Concludes Working Visit to Los Angeles

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has successfully concluded a working visit to Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

Lamola's visit is part of South Africa's commitment to proactive economic diplomacy aimed at actively building strategic partnerships.

"The visit powerfully showcased South Africa's dynamic film, music and arts sectors, leveraging Los Angeles's creative leadership to position the nation as a premier destination for international co-productions and cultural exchange," the department said in a statement.

During his visit, Lamola also met with influential South African diaspora members and leaders in Los Angeles.

"This vital community, comprising executives, academics, entrepreneurs, and creatives, represents an underutilised cultural diplomatic asset. Mobilising this diaspora amplifies South Africa's 'soft power,' strengthens its global brand, and fosters invaluable business linkages."

The department also reported that Lamola had successful meetings with Los Angeles City Mayor Karen Bass, and the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).

The department said these discussions were essential for South Africa's efforts to enhance public-private partnerships in areas of shared interest.

"A core objective was to promote South Africa as an attractive investment destination aggressively."

The Minister highlighted various investment opportunities in renewable energy, technology, and tourism that align with California's innovation-driven and sustainability-focused agenda.

The visit concluded with an outreach event at the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall.

The department stated that Lamola took this opportunity to emphasise that South Africa's foreign policy is driven by its national interests.

This includes addressing poverty, unemployment, and inequality, which must support the advancement of global democracy, adherence to international law, and multilateralism, as well as the pursuit of international peace.

"Minister Lamola now looks forward to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where he will meet with like-minded nations to bring attention to pressing global matters," the department added.