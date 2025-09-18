Nigeria: Lasepa Urges Youths to Take Daily Actions for a Sustainable Future

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has advised young people to take ownership of the fight against environmental degradation by embracing small, consistent actions that can collectively transform society.

Speaking at a sensitisation and awareness programme on environmental protection, themed, 'The Power of Small Action: How Individuals Change a Sustainable World', held at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), the Technical Assistant to the General Manager of LASEPA, Zainab Otunbanjo told students that change does not always begin with governments or large organisations, but with individuals making responsible choices in their daily lives.

"Switching off unused lights, planting trees, saying no to single-use plastics, or encouraging others to recycle may seem like little things, but together they create a ripple effect and transform our environment and the world," Otunbanjo said.

She described students as the change makers of today and the leaders of tomorrow, urging them to see themselves as part of the solution to global sustainability challenges.

Quoting an old saying, she reminded the audience: "If you think you are too small to make a difference, try spending the night with a mosquito. Every action counts, and your small steps can lead to a more sustainable future."

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Environmental Protection Matters, Tolulope Adebowale, emphasised that environmental challenges such as flooding, climate change and pollution cannot be solved by government alone, but require the active participation of individuals.

"Every big change begins with one person deciding to do something," she said. "Imagine if every one of us chose to conserve water, reduce plastic use, avoid littering, or plant trees, the impact across Lagos State, a city of over 20 million, would be extraordinary."

Recalling a personal experience as a master's student at the University of Lagos, where blocked drainages and heavy flooding disrupted movement, Adebowale noted that careless disposal of waste remains a key factor worsening the city's environmental challenges.

She warned against indiscriminate dumping into drainage systems, stressing that such actions not only block waterways but also exacerbate flooding and health risks.

She urged students to lead by example by conserving energy, using reusable lunch boxes, recycling bags and practicing waste separation to prevent materials from ending up in landfills.

The executive assistant further reminded participants of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those relating to clean water, climate action, and sustainable cities, encouraging young people to align their lifestyles with these global targets.

"As students, you are trained to become problem solvers. Sustainability is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and your creativity, innovation and energy are needed to lead change," she added.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Samuel Olawale Kapo, stressed that building a better world is not the exclusive responsibility of government and institutions, but requires the active participation of individuals.

"The greatness of any society does not come from sweeping revolutions, but from small, disciplined steps anchored in integrity," he said. "Every decision you make, how you use resources, the values you hold, the habits you cultivate, determines the kind of world you will live in tomorrow."

The Dean, Students' Affairs, Dr. Adegbenro Dawodu, described the programme as timely and impactful, stressing that young people hold the key to driving positive change.

He emphasised the need to minimise waste generation, curb deforestation and prioritise tree planting and preservation to safeguard the environment.

He noted that environmental protection should not be left to government alone but embraced as a shared responsibility.