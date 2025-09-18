Zimbabwe: Kavango Resources Reports Wider Loss On Higher Exploration Spending

17 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Kavango Resources PLC reported a significantly widened interim loss as higher exploration costs offset revenue gains from its gold projects in Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The London-listed explorer posted a pretax loss of US$6.1 million for the six months to 30 June, compared with US$1.7 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to US$420,000 from US$209,000, but pre-licence exploration expenses increased to US$4.8 million from US$1.1 million. Cost of sales also grew sharply to US$830,000 from US$168,000, while administrative costs eased to US$661,000 from US$1.0 million.

During the period, the company drilled more than 9,000 metres at its Hillside gold project in Zimbabwe and began construction of a 50-tonne-per-day processing plant at the Bill's Luck mine. At its Nara project, Kavango completed a second drilling phase and exercised an option to acquire 45 claims for US$4 million, with completion expected by December.

In Botswana, Kavango concluded a collaboration with First Quantum Minerals at the Karakubis copper project, where it has now defined final drill targets for a follow-up programme planned in 2025.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The company strengthened its balance sheet with GBP6.6 million raised through a share issue in January, a USD5 million interest-free convertible loan from Zimbabwean pension funds in April, and a further GBP2.3 million fundraising in September.

Kavango said it will begin a new resource drilling campaign at Bill's Luck. Shares were down 5.0% at 0.95 pence in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.