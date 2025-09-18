Zimbabwe: Zpc Staff in U.S.$3.9 Million Property Theft Scandal, Accomplice On the Run

Two senior Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) employees have appeared in court in Hwange facing charges of stealing company property worth US$3,896,000 in what the state has described as a serious act of economic sabotage.

Stores Officer Tawanda Mhaka and Loss Control Assistant Ruth Chiyani were arrested on September 11, 2025, after CCTV footage allegedly captured them facilitating the illegal loading of 15 electric motors, 48 tonnes of brass pipes, and a metal container at the Turbine Hall in August.

According to the state, the goods were transported in haulage trucks hired by their alleged accomplice, Hardlife Zimwenje, who remains at large.

"On the 22nd and 23rd of August 2025, a truck was captured on CCTV at the Turbine Hall loading stolen goods without proper documentation. The footage clearly shows the accused overseeing the movement of property valued at nearly US$4 million," the court heard.

Prosecutors said Chiyani, whose role was to ensure security compliance, "failed to provide invoices to justify the movement of the items," while Mhaka allegedly "instructed a boilermaker to cut an electric motor and a storage container to make them easier to load."

The state argued that the pair abused their trusted positions within ZPC.

"This case serves as a clear example of the accountability required of those entrusted with national assets. Economic sabotage will be thoroughly investigated and those responsible will face serious consequences," said the National Prosecuting Authority.

Both Mhaka and Chiyani were remanded in custody to September 26, with prosecutors stressing that the evidence against them, including CCTV footage and signed removal authority documents, is "overwhelming."

Meanwhile, police said a manhunt is underway for Zimwenje, who allegedly orchestrated the transportation of the stolen property.