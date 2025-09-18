Egypt: Foreign Minister Meets With Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Egyptians Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, met on Tuesday 16 September 2025 , with Mr. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), in the framework of Egypt's continued commitment to supporting African efforts towards economic integration, enhanced trade, and strengthened continental cooperation.Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's full support for the AfCFTA Agreement, which was launched under Egypt's presidency of the African Union in 2019, and noted Egypt's current chairmanship of the Agreement's Bureau.

He emphasized the pivotal role of the Agreement as a cornerstone for advancing sustainable development across the continent and achieving the objectives of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

The Minister further underlined the opportunities the Agreement provides for expanding intra-African trade, promoting commercial exchange, and enhancing the global competitiveness of African products.

The Minister highlighted Egypt's keenness to continue its contribution in the fields of capacity-building and technical assistance to the Secretariat, recalling that Egypt was among the first states to sign and ratify the Agreement.

He also reviewed Egypt's ongoing efforts to support Africa's development agenda through its accumulated expertise in trade and development, as well as the training and capacity-building programs made available to African partners, which directly contribute to strengthening the continent's ability to achieve economic integration and sustainable growth.

For his part, the Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt's continued support of the AfCFTA, commending Egypt's leading role in advancing African priorities at both the regional and international levels.

He pointed to the diverse opportunities created by the Agreement across multiple sectors, and voiced his aspiration to further strengthen cooperation with Cairo in order to maximize African states' benefits from the Agreement and advance shared development objectives.

The Secretary-General also briefed the Minister on the key discussions and outcomes of the AfCFTA Trade Ministers' retreat hosted by Egypt from 11 to 16 September 2025