Egypt: State Visit of King Felipe Vi of Spain and Queen Letizia to Egypt

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia their first state visit to Egypt on Tuesday, September 16th, 2025, at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Their Majesties are accompanied in their 4-day visit, which will extend from September 16th to the 19th of the same month, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, and the State Secretary for Trade, María Amparo López Senovilla.

The visit comes within the framework of the distinguished relations between Egypt and Spain, which rose to the level of a strategic partnership following President El- Sisi's visit to Spain in February 2025.

It represents a favourable opportunity to continue strengthening the deep historical, political, economic, cultural, scientific, cooperative and human ties that exist between Egypt and Spain.

Agenda of the 4-day State visit of King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia to Egypt

The Spanish King and Queen will be received by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where an official welcome ceremony will be held.

On Tuesday, the King and Queen will meet members of the Spanish community at a reception hosted at the Spanish Embassy in Cairo.

On Wednesday, the King and Queen will pay homage to Egyptian martyrs with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

They will then be will be officially received by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and the First Lady at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where an official welcome ceremony will be held followed by an official lunch hosted by the President.

Later that day, they will also meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafy El Gabali and President of the Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek.

Agreements on sustainable development, as well as treaties on extradition and criminal judicial cooperation, are expected to be signed.

Thursday features a packed schedule, starting with the King inaugurating the Spain-Egypt Business Forum in Cairo, reinforcing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Later, King Felipe VI will meet with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit at the League's headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Queen will visit the historic Ciudad de los Muertos, or Cairo City of the Dead, in Islamic Cairo, for a cultural engagement.

The royal couple will also meet with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly before travelling to Luxor in the afternoon.

In Luxor, they will visit the Temple of Hatshepsut and attend the unveiling of new monument lighting, a project executed by a Spanish company.

The visit will conclude on Friday with the Royals touring several tombs in the Valley of the Kings whose lighting had been restored by Spanish firms.

They will also visit the Luxor Museum and archaeological projects led by Spanish teams, including the long-running Proyecto Djehuty, before departing for Spain.

During the trip, the Egypt-Spain Business Forum will also be held to boost economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Activities

Tuesday, September 16th, 2025

The welcome ceremony held by Spanish community and the Spanish Embassy in Cairo Egypt.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia began their first state visit to Cairo on Tuesday, September 16th, 2025, by meeting members of the Spanish community at a reception hosted at the Spanish Embassy in Cairo.

"Spain and Egypt share a desire that we firmly hold: for peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and reconciliation in the Middle East that will ultimately allow for a stable environment for the development of peoples with dignity and justice," the King stated during the event. "At the moment it seems like a utopia, but it must be possible, and we must all contribute to making it so," he added.

"This meeting allows us to get to know you and hear your experiences; we also recognize your generosity and commitment to keeping the bond with Spain alive," King Felipe VI told members of the Spanish community at the embassy reception.

Wednesday, September 17th, 2025

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Egypt's First Lady Mrs. Entissar El-Sisi received, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, His Majesty King Felipe VI, King of the Kingdom of Spain, and Her Majesty Queen Letizia, Queen of Spain.

Spanish Newspapers

Spanish newspapers have extensively covered the official visit of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to Egypt, highlighting its significance amid regional tensions. The visit coincides with a period of heightened friction between Spain's government and Israel over the war in Gaza, prompting Spanish media to emphasize the historical ties and strategic importance of the Egypt-Spain relationship.

Spanish newspapers described the visit as taking place at a critical diplomatic juncture, given Egypt's pivotal role in de-escalation efforts in Gaza and Madrid's support for Cairo's initiatives to bolster regional stability. The media also highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries in tourism, cultural exchange, and renewable energy, along with increasing Spanish investments in Egypt.

The visit underscores both nations' commitment to strengthening their Euro-Mediterranean partnership, which includes key areas like migration, energy, and agriculture. This confirms Egypt's status as a central regional power. The trip solidifies the relationship between Cairo and Madrid as a strategic partnership built on extensive political coordination and a shared vision for supporting regional stability and prosperity.

Diario: The newspaper described the visit as a step forward in bolstering bilateral relations, particularly amid the escalating crisis in the Middle East, affirming Egypt's vital mediation role between Israel and Palestine. The visit sends a diplomatic message that Spain is not ignoring the Gaza conflict but is actively participating in diplomatic efforts.

La Vanguardia: The newspaper stated that the Spanish King's visit highlights both the new and old aspects of the relationship. It noted that the cultural and historical visits to Luxor symbolize the renewed historical and cultural importance of ties between the two countries, going beyond just political and economic cooperation. The newspaper also stated that the visit reflects Spain's desire to revitalize its role on the international stage and in the Middle East, demonstrating its political commitment to regional issues.

ABC: This paper reported that bilateral relations between Cairo and Madrid have recently been elevated to a strategic partnership following the signing of a memorandum of understanding during President El-Sisi's visit to Madrid earlier this year.