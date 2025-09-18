South Africa: 'Criminal Justice System Is Key to the Rule of Law' - Justice Madlanga

The Madlanga Commission has kicked off proceedings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane today.

The commission kicked off on Wednesday with an address by Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga setting out the map for the commission.

The establishment of the commission follows serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about an alleged criminal syndicate that has spread influence into law enforcement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and intelligence services.

"The interest shown by the South African public in this investigation is not surprising. I say so because the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025 concern a grave subject matter: the subject of the alleged infiltration of, or exertion of undue influence on, the criminal justice system.

"If the allegations are proved to be true, that spells doom for South Africa's criminal justice system. A healthy criminal justice system is key to the rule of law and, in turn, to a functioning constitutional democracy," Madlanga said.

He warned that if a criminal justice system is "populated by malleable and corrupt functionaries, many criminals - especially those holding positions of influence - will rarely, if ever, answer for their criminal deeds".

"Also, malleability, corruption and dysfunctionality in the criminal justice system are at odds with what we, South Africans, expect of and are entitled to from a criminal justice system.

"At the centre of any functioning constitutional democracy is a well-functioning criminal justice system. If you subvert the criminal justice system, you subvert the rule of law and constitutional democracy itself," he said.

Pressing further, the chairperson highlighted that subversion of justice may take other forms.

"Without purporting to be exhaustive, it may come as downright intimidation. It may consist of improper promises or inducements. It may take the form of corruptly influencing the decision-making or functioning of those responsible for the smooth running of the system. All these forms and others are a cancer to what a proper criminal justice system should be.

"Ours, from today onwards, is to investigate whether our criminal justice system is what it should be or whether it has been infiltrated by criminal syndicates. Words from us must end here, and we must start with the investigative process," Madlanga said.