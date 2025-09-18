South Africa: KZN Transport Partners With Vehicle Testing Body to Curb Fraudulent Certificates

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department has announced a partnership with the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA) to clamp down on private vehicle testing stations issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates.

This follows a spate of learner transport accidents in the Umgungundlovu District, with three incidents recorded in just four days.

The most recent accident occurred on Monday, when a minibus taxi carrying learners from several schools veered off the road and plunged off KwaKhetha Bridge on the P127 near Impendle in the Midlands.

According to traffic officials, 20 learners from Matomela High, Luthando High and Sthunjwana Primary sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Gomane Clinic and Harry Gwala Regional (Edendale) Hospital.

The taxi driver fled the scene and remains at large.

Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said it was disturbing that the taxi driver fled but law enforcement agencies are looking for the driver.

Duma called on the South African National Taxi Council in KwaZulu-Natal to take stronger responsibility for incidents involving its members.

The Automobile Association estimates that 70 000 minibus taxis are involved in crashes annually, with the sector recording double the crash rate of other passenger vehicles.

Duma said the new partnership with the VTA, which represents private vehicle testing stations under the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, will target corruption in the issuing of certificates of roadworthiness.

"We have agreed to work together to isolate elements that are operating vehicles without roadworthy certificates and to ensure that those issuing fraudulent certificates are arrested," Duma said.

As Transport Month approaches in October, Duma said the department will announce its collaboration with the VTA to introduce further reforms, including:

· Strengthen legislation governing the taxi and scholar transport industry, with clear provisions on driver vetting, vehicle standards, and operational oversight.

· Enforcing stricter compliance and accountability measures across the province, supported by transparent reporting and independent audits.

· Require biannual Certificates of Roadworthiness for all heavy passenger vehicles, replacing the current annual requirement.

· Ensure that all minibuses are inspected within the KZN province at accredited municipal or private testing, and in alignment with their designated route permits.