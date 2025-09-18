South Africa: Corrections Week to Kick Off Next Week

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will observe Corrections Week from 22 to 28 September 2025.

The week is aimed at promoting awareness and understanding of South Africa's corrections system.

"Corrections Week is premised on at least two notions: firstly, that rehabilitation, and not punishment, works in correcting offending behaviour; and secondly, that family, community and societal involvement is critical in all of the rehabilitative and social reintegration work that DCS implements on a daily basis.

"The backbone of Corrections Week activities, therefore, is the willingness of DCS to provide opportunities for citizens to witness the value of education, skills development and training, spiritual care, arts and culture, life skills programmes, as well as community corrections in preparing an offender for life out of incarceration," the DCS said.

It is anticipated that the department's transparency and accountability will encourage community participation in "matters of rehabilitation and reintegration" and also go "a long way in de-stigmatising offenders in communities".

"Challenges faced with the reintegration of ex-offenders back into society are mainly founded on misinformation that may sometimes lead to fear and further ostracisation, resulting in unintended recidivism," the department said.

The official launch is expected to take place on Monday, 22 September - coinciding with the commencement of the two-day National Summit on the Review of the SA Parole System at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Tshwane.

"The summit aims to provide a platform that brings together experts, practitioners and stakeholders in the sector for a discussion on the successes, challenges, current knowledge regarding the parole system as well as looking into potential strategies to review and enhance it," the department explained.

Reforming corrections

The department noted that over the past 30 years, the correctional system has been "significantly reformed" including the implementation of the DCS Strategic Framework on Self-Sufficiency and Sustainability (SFSSS).

"Such notable strides bear witness to the reality that offenders can, indeed, be rehabilitated. Using the SFSSS, amongst others, as a springboard, DCS has a strong case for its cause of successful offender rehabilitation and consequently, fruitful social reintegration.

"The DCS Social Reintegration Framework (SRF) also presents a fitting stepping-stone and ideal opportunity to solidify Corrections Week 2025. By keeping individuals in the community and offering supervision interventions, and services, responsive to their risks and needs, to prevent reoffending, community supervision can improve public safety," the department said.

Furthermore, this year marks the tenth anniversary of the adoption of the Nelson Mandela Rules, also known as the revised United Nations (UN) Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

"[The rules] provide a universally recognised blueprint for sound, effective and humane prison management.

"DCS played a major role in the renaming of the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners to the 'Nelson Mandela Rules', by the UN General Assembly in December 2015, which is assisting South Africa to speed up transformation towards a people's developmental correctional system that is consistent with various principles and guidelines," the department said.