South Africa: Minister Tolashe Advances the Course to Reduce Fraud in Grant System

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe says she is confident that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is making strides in improving efficiency, while intensifying efforts to root out fraud and corruption within the grant system.

In a statement released by the department, the Minister expressed the importance of the Beneficiary Biometric Enrollment in all SASSA offices as one of the flagship initiatives geared towards thwarting all the fraudulent elements in the social grants system.

In addition to this, she said measures are in place to implement social grant reviews, which are intended to determine the eligibility of social grant beneficiaries and root out those who no longer qualify.

The Minister said the steadfast leadership has undoubtedly brought some sense of hope of relief in saving the government fiscus which is already under strain.

She has lauded the agility of the entity's CEO, Themba Matlou, and his executives in ensuring that the public is consistently informed about the changes in the grant system.

Matlou said they appreciate the agency's leadership, noting that while others may not have recognised the Minister's enormous contribution since the new administration, her arrival inspired executives to give their all in accelerating service delivery and advancing social protection for the vulnerable.

The Minister acknowledged that SASSA's image has been tainted by fraud allegations. She reiterated that systems are in place to implement fraud prevention strategies.

"We are seeing the results in the audit outcomes, as well as the arrest of SASSA officials who committed fraud. Gauteng and the Eastern Cape have become the most recent cases which we are focusing on," Tolashe said.

Tolashe has ensured that SASSA fills critical posts across its regions. Six regions have permanent Regional Executive Managers (REMs) in contrast to the last administration when there were more acting than permanent officials in these roles.

Emphasising the capacity at SASSA offices, the Minister committed to ensure the capacitation of all offices in a quest to reduce long queues is underway.

"SASSA is working around the clock to finalise an organisational structure that will ensure that offices at the centre of service-delivery are fully capacitated to realise efficiency and uninterrupted services to the millions of SASSA clients," the Minister said.

Moreover, the Minister expressed that improved organisational efficiency will go a long way in improving customer experience for clients when they go to SASSA offices for services. - SAnews.gov.za