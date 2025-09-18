Central Africa: Angola and Turkey Analyze Cooperation On Oil and Gas Projects

Luanda — The possibility of financial cooperation on strategic projects related to mining, oil, and gas was one of the topics discussed at the meeting between the Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil, and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, and the CEO of Turkey's Eximbank, Ali Guney.

The meeting, which took place on Monday (15) in Istanbul, Turkey, also focused on credit mechanisms and guarantees to support investments by Turkish companies in Angola, as well as international partnerships with Angolan participation, according to a press release sent to ANGOP this Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Angolan official, who is visiting that country, reaffirmed Angola's commitment to attracting capital and technology to accelerate economic diversification.

In turn, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkey's Eximbank, Ali Guney, expressed openness to supporting initiatives that strengthen bilateral relations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This was the second time that the CEO of Turkey's Eximbank met with Angolan authorities, following the meeting last August with the Angolan ambassador to Turkey, João Salvador dos Santos Neto.

Turkey's Eximbank is the Turkish government's official export credit agency and the country's main export incentive instrument.

It has a credit line of over US$4 billion in various international projects, of which US$1.5 billion is earmarked for development projects in African countries, a commitment to Turkey-Africa relations.

One of Turkey's Eximbank's main objectives is to contribute to monitoring balanced, healthy, and internationally competitive export policies.

Following his visit to Turkey, Minister Diamantino Azevedo also met with the management of the Turkish company Tosyali Holding, which is leading the mineral exploration project in Namibe Province, to assess the project's progress and test and implement new stages of this business partnership.

The meeting was also part of the agenda of institutional and business contacts during the Angolan minister's working visit to Turkey. He is leading a multisectoral delegation, which also includes the Secretary of State for Energy, Arlindo Carlos; the Angolan Ambassador to Turkey, João dos Santos Neto; the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sonangol, Sebastião Martins; and directors of the Ministries of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Energy and Water, and Transport. QCB/DOJ