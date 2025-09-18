Angola: President João Lourenço Expresses Condolences Over Death of Paulo Tchipilica

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolences over the death of Paulo Tchipilica, former Minister of Justice and the country's first Ombudsman.

In a public condolence note, the statesman stated that he received the news of Paulo Tchipilica's death on Monday, after suffering from an illness, with profound sadness.

He emphasized that, as a jurist and orator emeritus, the late Tchipilica competently and rigorously assumed the responsibility of administering justice, with a high sense of patriotism, always defending citizens and their constitutional rights.

"At this painful time, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and to all his many friends and supporters," wrote the Head of State. Born on December 21, 1939, Paulo Tchipilica was a lawyer by profession, graduating from the Faculty of Law of the Classical University of Lisbon in 1976.

Before becoming a minister, he was a legal advisor to the Council of Ministers of Portugal from 1976 to 1992, and a lawyer registered with the Lisbon Bar Association from 1978 to 1992. ART/DOJ