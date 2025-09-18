Angola Advocates Support From Afreximbank in Pan-African Payment System

Luanda — Angola advocates for the support of Afreximbank (African Export-Import Bank) in the operationalization of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, to facilitate trade transactions on the continent.

This desire was expressed on Monday (15), in Cairo, Egypt, during the dialogue forum between African Ministers Responsible for Trade and the Private Sector, an event that preceded the 17th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which took place this Tuesday in that Arab country, according to a press release seen by ANGOP today.

According to the document, Angola was represented at this forum by a delegation led by the Angolan Ambassador to Egypt, Maquento Sebastião Lopes, representing the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rui Miguêns.

The Angolan delegation also includes the commercial attaché in Ghana and chief negotiator at the AfCFTA, Alcides Luís, as well as other diplomats based in Cairo, which also welcomed representatives from the various Regional Economic Communities in Africa.

On this occasion, the Angolan delegation also considered the need for Africa to have a unified voice amidst current geopolitical and geoeconomic changes, calling for increased attention to the implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement.

The forum also provided reflections on the role of digital payments in facilitating intra-African trade and the AfCFTA's positioning in the face of international changes, revisiting the status of the region's single market.

The discussions focused primarily on pending rules of origin, particularly in the automotive and textile and clothing sectors, currently under negotiation.

Officially called the "Ministerial Retreat," the event, chaired by the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Hassan Al Khatib, and assisted by the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA, Wamkele Mene, provided a platform for in-depth reflection on "The role of digital payments in facilitating intra-African trade" and "The AfCFTA in the context of geopolitical and geoeconomic changes." ANM/QCB/DOJ