Uganda: UPC Demands Equal Pay and Improved Conditions for Teachers

The Uganda People's Congress (UPC) has called on government to urgently address salary disparities and poor working conditions in the education sector, warning that persistent neglect could derail the country's human capital development.

In a statement on Wednesday, UPC spokesperson Sharon Arach Oyat said teachers across all levels of education have consistently demanded better pay and working conditions, but government pledges have repeatedly stalled at the implementation stage.

"This leads to demotivation in the teaching profession, which ultimately affects the performance of our pupils and students. As we talk, arts teachers have put down their tools," Oyat said.

UPC condemned government's policy of prioritising science teachers for salary enhancements, saying it has created divisions within the education sector. The party described the move as discriminatory and a threat to industrial peace in schools.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The enhancement of salaries for science teachers has not played out well in schools and colleges as it tends to imply that arts-related teachers are of less importance. The gap needs to be bridged and pay reasonable salaries," Oyat noted.

The party further observed that even the higher salaries for science teachers are still inadequate when weighed against Uganda's rising cost of living.

"Whatever goods and services we buy are subjected to market forces of demand and supply. Even the enhanced salaries fall short of realities in both rural and urban areas," the statement read.

UPC emphasised that teachers are the foundation of the country's workforce and vital to achieving national development goals under Vision 2030, 2040, and 2060.

"It has to be appreciated fully that the teaching fraternity is the bedrock of our manpower and human capital development. This filters directly in economic, social and political development of our country," Oyat said.

The party recalled that its president, Jimmy Akena, had warned Parliament three years ago about the dangers of discriminatory pay structures for teachers.

UPC said the current industrial action by arts teachers was evidence of those concerns.

"It is crystal clear that there is no country better than her education, so massive investment has to be injected in this sector," Oyat added.

UPC's call comes as the Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU) pushes ahead with a nationwide strike that began September 15, instructing members to stay away from classrooms over salary disparities.

UNATU General Secretary Filbert Baguma said the action followed three years of fruitless dialogue with government.

"Despite numerous reminders, petitions, and formal letters to the Office of the President, the head of Public Service, and relevant ministries, government has failed to provide a clear plan to address these disparities," Baguma said.

The last major UNATU strike in 2022 ended after a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni, who insisted that government would first prioritize science teachers. Union leaders suspended the strike to allow negotiations, but Baguma said no breakthrough has been achieved since then.

"Teachers have waited patiently, but government has remained indifferent. Industrial action remains the only option left," he said, warning against intimidation or harassment of teachers during the strike.

President Museveni has repeatedly defended his policy of prioritising science teachers, arguing that they are key to Uganda's transformation.

Recently , he told teachers attending a patriotism training at Ntare School in Mbarara that salary enhancements would begin next year.

But UNATU dismissed the pledge, saying the teachers present did not represent the national workforce.

Earlier this year, the Uganda Professional Humanities Teachers Union also staged a strike, securing temporary allowances, a Shs 20 billion SACCO fund, and a presidential promise of Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax relief though the latter has not been implemented.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government data underscores the disparities fueling unrest.

According to the Ministry of Public Service, graduate science teachers earn a gross monthly salary of Shs 4 million, taking home about Shs 2.8 million after tax.

Their counterparts in the arts take home between Shs 672,000 and Shs 754,600.

Diploma-level science teachers earn about Shs 1.54 million net, compared to between Shs 521,500 and Shs 548,800 for diploma-level arts teachers.

Teachers are the largest segment of Uganda's public service.

Ministry of Finance estimates indicate that raising the salaries of more than 17,000 arts teachers to match science teachers would cost approximately Shs 509 billion annually.

Despite the financial implications, UPC insists that equitable pay is essential for national development. "Government and all stakeholders must give special attention to the plight of teachers," Oyat said.