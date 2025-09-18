Uganda: Nsereko Calls for Visionary Leadership and Ecological Justice in Uganda

Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko has urged Ugandans to embrace a new brand of leadership--one rooted in accountability, long-term planning, and ecological justice.

Appearing on Sanyuka One on One on Wednesday, Nsereko, who also leads the Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU), criticized Uganda's governance framework, saying the country suffers from a lack of shared vision and coherent strategy.

"We lack the basics in planning--there's no system where you can trace the settlement of every citizen. The best structure for effective planning is proper plotting and a clear addressing system," Nsereko said.

He argued that without such foundational systems, Uganda risks stagnation. Nsereko urged a shift from what he called "the politics of survival" toward leadership that builds a society in which all citizens can thrive.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He pledged that the Ecological Party of Uganda will champion ecological justice, inclusivity, and accountability as core principles.

"The time has come for Ugandans to embrace leadership that focuses on the future. Our campaign will not just be about politics--it will be about building a green alternative for national renewal," he said.

Nsereko also emphasized the role of sports in uniting communities and shaping national identity. He called for the creation of more local football derbies, likening the idea to rivalries in Manchester, United Kingdom, which he said foster strong fan bases and deepen community bonds.

A lawyer by profession, Nsereko entered Parliament in 2011 on the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket but later broke ranks to become one of its strongest critics during the 9th Parliament. He has since retained his Kampala Central seat as an independent, winning re-election in 2021.

In 2020, Nsereko launched the Ecological Party of Uganda, positioning it as a platform focused on environmental protection, social justice, and youth employment through innovative policies.

If nominated for the 2026 elections, he would be the first presidential candidate to contest under the EPU banner.