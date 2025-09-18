Uganda: Third Party Risk Management - A Cornerstone of Anti-Financial Crime Compliance in Banks

In today's interconnected financial ecosystem, institutions increasingly depend on third parties like correspondent banks, fintech partners, vendors, agents, or service providers to deliver efficient and competitive services to its customers.

While these partnerships drive innovation and operational scale, they also introduce increased exposure to financial crime risks.

Financial crime covers illegal acts such as money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, bribery, corruption, and sanctions violations. Beyond eroding trust in financial markets, such crimes expose institutions to losses and threaten economic stability.

To combat this, banks are required to implement strong Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF), and Counter Proliferation Financing (CPF) programs to manage the financial crime risks. However, these cannot exist in isolation from a strong third-party risk management (TPRM) framework. Regulators worldwide now expect financial institutions to exercise the same level of diligence over third parties as they do internally.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Understanding Third-party risk in AML/CFT/CPF Context

Third-party risk arises when external partners, whether local or international, fall short of compliance standards, either due to negligence, weak controls, or complicity in illicit activities.

The consequences range from regulatory penalties to reputational damage. Common red flags include:

Onboarding high-risk customers through third-party channels.

Weak Know Your Customer (KYC) processes by agents or partners.

Poor monitoring of transactions conducted via third-party platforms.

Unethical practices or non-compliance with AML/CFT/CPF rules.

Data privacy breaches or misuse of customer information.

Links to sanctioned individuals, entities, or jurisdictions.

Key regulatory expectations

Global watchdogs like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Basel Committee, and local authorities such as the Financial Intelligence Authority demand a risk-based approach that extends to third parties.

In practice, this requires banks to adopt structured oversight frameworks. Key elements include:

Risk-Based third-party classification: Segment third parties based on inherent AML risk factors such as geographic location, services offered, ownership structures, and customer interaction level. Classify third parties by risk tier (e.g., high-risk, moderate-risk, low-risk). High-risk partners (e.g., foreign remittance agents, Fintech APIs) should be prioritized for enhanced due diligence (EDD).

Due diligence at onboarding: Verify that vendors have effective AML frameworks, internal controls, qualified compliance staff, and a clean regulatory history. Use site visits and independent audits where necessary.

Contractual safeguards: Embed AML compliance obligations into agreements. This should cover audit rights, mandatory training, record-keeping, and immediate reporting of suspicious activity.

Ongoing monitoring: Carry out regular risk reviews, track ownership changes, and use monitoring tools to flag unusual transaction patterns or geopolitical shifts that may elevate risk.

Training and awareness: Provide tailored AML/CFT/CPF training to third parties, especially those handling customer onboarding and transaction processing. Reinforce expectations and consequences of non-compliance.

Exit strategy and contingency: Establish clear exit plans for cases of persistent non-compliance or misalignment of risk appetites, with safeguards to minimize customer or operational disruptions.

Common pitfalls to avoid

Relying too heavily on a third party's size or reputation.

Failing to refresh due diligence data regularly.

Ignoring "fourth-party" risks from subcontractors or affiliates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Banking Capital Flows By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The bottom line.

Third-party risk management is no longer a "nice to have", it is a regulatory imperative and a core line of defense in any robust AML/CFT/CPF program.

Banks must hold third party relationships to the same standards as internal operations, and enforce consequences when obligations are not met.

In an era of heightened regulatory scrutiny and rapid digital transformation, the institutions that will thrive are those that treat third-party risk management, not as a burden, but as a strategic enabler of trust, resilience, and compliance.

The writer is the Country Head Compliance/MLCO at United Bank for Africa (Uganda) Ltd